The dry skin busting body oil that we can’t get enough of

If scaly skin is holding you back from your skirts, shorts and bikinis this summer, then give limbs an extra dose of hydration with this uplifting body oil from Aurelia.

With a nourishing combination of the signature oil blend of neroli, lavender, rose and mandarin plus hard-working botanicals to calm frazzled nerves and subdue stress, it’s become one of our favourite things to look forward to at the end of a long day. With a beautifully fresh fragrance reminiscent of the iconic Eau de Cologne, it instantly brings back memories of holidays on the beach to provide a hit of nostalgia that’s got us hooked.

The first body offering from one of our favourite beauty brands, just like its predecessors before, it doesn’t disappoint with its list of skincare benefits. From macademia and borage oils to help firm sagging skin, mongogo oil (rich in vitamin E) to hydrate and repair and the super lightweight kalahari oil to ensure it sinks in quickly, it provides a multi-faceted approach to tacking all manner of skin problems.

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Firm and Revitalise Dry Body Oil is £48 and available from www.net-a-porter.com .