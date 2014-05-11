The exfoliator that’s like an alarm clock for tired skin

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 May 2014
get-the-gloss-aurelia-refine-and-polish-miracle-balm-1

Give skin that's on snooze the ultimate wake-up call, with Aurelia's Refine and Polish Miracle Balm

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

It’s Sunday, so time to dig out that hair mask, draw a long bath and treat yourself to some much-needed R&R. However, if your skin is feeling just as stressed as it was on Friday, reset it back into weekend-mode with the new Aurelia Refine and Polish Miracle Balm to set it up for the beginning of the week.

The perfect Sunday night treat for skin that's feeling congested or clogged , this exfoliator is unlike any we've tried before: it's gentle, hardworking and penetrates pores thoroughly to transform fatigued, frazzled skin back to its best.

MORE GLOSS: The anti-fatigue eye makeover

With a clever texture which means that it can be used as either an instant exfoliator or an enzyme mask, the balm transforms into a creamy milk with natural refining beads when mixed with water. Skin is left feeling super soft and deeply cleansed, but not at all sore or red, thanks to the gentle combination of probiotic and peptide complexes and skin-brightening BioOrganic oils.

For skin that’s feeling particularly pimple-prone , simply apply to dry skin, leave for five minutes and massage in with a few drops of warm water to boost circulation and remove dead skin cells. Rinse off, top with your favourite serum and there you have it: smooth, glowing skin that’s ready to face the week.

Aurelia Refine and Polish Miracle Balm, £57. Buy online at  www.uk.spacenk.com


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More