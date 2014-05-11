The exfoliator that’s like an alarm clock for tired skin

It’s Sunday, so time to dig out that hair mask, draw a long bath and treat yourself to some much-needed R&R. However, if your skin is feeling just as stressed as it was on Friday, reset it back into weekend-mode with the new Aurelia Refine and Polish Miracle Balm to set it up for the beginning of the week.

The perfect Sunday night treat for skin that's feeling congested or clogged , this exfoliator is unlike any we've tried before: it's gentle, hardworking and penetrates pores thoroughly to transform fatigued, frazzled skin back to its best.

MORE GLOSS: The anti-fatigue eye makeover

With a clever texture which means that it can be used as either an instant exfoliator or an enzyme mask, the balm transforms into a creamy milk with natural refining beads when mixed with water. Skin is left feeling super soft and deeply cleansed, but not at all sore or red, thanks to the gentle combination of probiotic and peptide complexes and skin-brightening BioOrganic oils.

For skin that’s feeling particularly pimple-prone , simply apply to dry skin, leave for five minutes and massage in with a few drops of warm water to boost circulation and remove dead skin cells. Rinse off, top with your favourite serum and there you have it: smooth, glowing skin that’s ready to face the week.

Aurelia Refine and Polish Miracle Balm, £57. Buy online at www.uk.spacenk.com