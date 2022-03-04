The first fragrance from Alexander Wang for Balenciaga

It’s fair to say we were expecting good things from Alexander Wang when he took on the role of Creative Director at Balenciaga in 2012, and his first fragrance venture is no disappointment.



B.BALENCIAGA is fresh, feminine and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser; there’s nothing divisive about the beautifully refreshing top notes of green edamame and lily of the valley bell, which has a cucumber-like lightness to it that revives as it settles on the skin. The lingering iris and warmer, darker woody notes leave a deeper yet still ladylike scent behind, sophisticated and gently powdery.



Suitably stylish, the bottle is equally impressive, with frosted glass in a unique texture, inspired by the marble tiling of the fashion house’s original Parisian salon. No fashion-forward female should be without it…



B.Balenciaga, RRP £67 for 50ml Eau de Parfum, available from John Lewis