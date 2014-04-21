The floral fragrance that's the scent of spring

Judy Johnson 21 April 2014
get-the-gloss-carven-fragrance-1

Swap deep musky perfumes for a spritz of this new, zesty Eau de Toilette from Carven

As spring begins and the depths of winter become a hopefully distant memory, there's the usual 'spring cleaning' of products here at Gloss HQ whereby we swap out the rich moisturisers, dark smokey eye products and berry lips for light textures, brighter eyes and pastel pinks. But there is nothing quite so effective in adding a dose of freshness to our beauty routines than a spritz of a new, zesty floral fragrance.

Carven has come to our seasonal aid this month with the release of this beautiful new fragrance, Carven L'Eau de Toilette. Housed in a stunningly stylish green bottle which has a neck wrapped with threads of gold and a chic fabric label, the perfume is an update on the original Le Parfum.

Created to be even fresher and lighter, it has a sparkling sweetness to it courtesy of the Sweet Pea and Peony while citrus notes of Italian Lemon and Orange blend with musky floral undertones so that it dances on the skin yet has a depth that lingers softly behind.

The signature floral bouquet is topped up with Freesia, White Hyacinth and Wisteria; a heady combination that sits perfectly with whimsical sunny afternoons and open toe sandals. Though we have a feeling this pretty little number might stay with us well into the next season and beyond…

Carven L'Eau de Toilette starts at £35 for 30ml and is  available here at Selfridges , and nationwide from 10th May 2014


