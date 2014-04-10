The fragrance expert's bath elixir

Jo Malone is a fragrance pioneer in many ways, and these bath colognes may well be her most innovative creation yet.

The range has been two years in the making - perfecting a non-oily, non-sticky and lightweight bath elixir is quite a feat, but with these heady bathtime perfumes Jo has struck gold. They fill the room (nay, house) with a delicate perfume and linger on the skin all day.

In fact, it could double up as fragrance in this way, so it’s really quite a savvy, economical purchase. That’s what I’m telling my bank manager.

The bath colognes are priced at £59, available from www.joloves.com