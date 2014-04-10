The fragrance expert's bath elixir

Anna Hunter 10 April 2014
get-the-gloss-jo-loves-bath-oil-1

Jo Malone has the secret to a bathtime beauty fix that doubles up as a perfume

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Jo Malone is a fragrance pioneer in many ways, and these bath colognes may well be her most innovative creation yet.

The range has been two years in the making - perfecting a non-oily, non-sticky and lightweight bath elixir is quite a feat, but with these heady bathtime perfumes Jo has struck gold. They fill the room (nay, house) with a delicate perfume and linger on the skin all day.

In fact, it could double up as fragrance in this way, so it’s really quite a savvy, economical purchase. That’s what I’m telling my bank manager.

The bath colognes are priced at £59, available from  www.joloves.com


