The fresh scent that your boyfriend will be eyeing up too

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 May 2014
get-the-gloss-jo-malone-seasalt-1

Whether you’re male or female, we’re sure both sexes will be fighting over the new launch from Jo Malone

If you’re looking for a way to prolong summer come September, then the new Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt collection could provide just the touch of nostalgia you're looking for. That is, if you can beat your partner to it first.

Inspired by photographs of the English coast and old postcards depicting rugged cliffs and moody skies, Master Perfumer Christine Nagel said, “It was sepia photography and the colour was very emotive. When I looked at these pictures I instantly felt the sensation of sea spray, romantic but natural. I loved the concept straight away because it was so different.

“The brief was for a mineral scent rather than an aquatic, which is the normal approach to a fragrance inspired by the sea.”

MORE GLOSS: The best his and hers products

Reminiscent of warm, sunny days during the close of summer, the unusual combination of salt, notes of sage, rare ambrette seed, buchu leaves, dried fruit, plum, guaiacwood and musk make for a heady concoction that’s not overtly feminine, nor excessively masculine either. Fresh yet interesting too thanks to its complex layers, we’re sure that come September, it may well be the cause of many a bathroom fight before work. Don’t say we didn’t warn you...

The Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, from £40, Body Crème, £50, Body & Hand Wash £28 and Home Candle, £40 will be available from September 2014 from  www.jomalone.co.uk


