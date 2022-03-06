The fuzz fighters: 5 hair removal game-changers

From shaving to waxing, razor burn to redness, hair removal can become a time-consuming and arduous task. However, to make life a little easier, there’s now a great selection of fuzz-busting products to tackle each and every one of our excess hair woes. Which ones are best though and is there a way to make the process a teensy bit more pleasurable?

No matter your pain threshold or how much time (or hair) you have, there’s no reason why you can’t find your perfect at-home match for getting smoother, quicker and for longer too. Here are 5 of the best bathroom-friendly hair removal products around for helping you get beach-ready fast.

THE QUICK FIX ALL-IN-ONE RAZOR

Gillette Venus & Olay Sugarberry Scent Razor

£8.99, Buy online

To speedily get rid of stubble when time is short, make sure to always have this reinvented version of the original Venus razor on your bathroom shelf. With 5 blades to provide as close a shave as possible and new Sugarberry scented Olay Moisture-Boost bars, legs are left smooth and soft without the need for a separate bottle of shaving foam. It has festival essential written all over it.

THE MULTIPURPOSE EPILATOR

Braun Silk-épil 7 SkinSpa

£169.99. Buy online .

A new beauty gadget to leave limbs smoother in more ways than one, this clever epilator will go some way to helping you downsize your beauty toolbox. With a sonic exfoliation body brush head plus another for an epilator, it effectively removes dead skin cells and provides a longer-lasting hair removal option to keep legs looking in tip top condition for 3-4 weeks.

THE HAIR REMOVAL CREAM

Veet In-Shower Hair Removal Cream

£6.85. Buy online .

Hair removal creams just got easier to master, thanks to this much less messy option from Veet. Perfect for removing unwanted hair on your arms in particular, skin’s left hydrated and supple afterwards thanks to a nourishing combination of lotus milk, aloe vera and vitamin E. With a handy sponge included instead of the trademark spatula, application is more stress-free than ever, plus regrowth is softer and finer too. We’re sold.

THE FACE-FRIENDLY WAX

Nair Facial Wax Strips with Argan Oil & Jojoba Oil

£5.69. Buy online .

In case you need to manage your monobrow or stifle your moustache, these easy-to-use facial waxing strips provide a quick and easy alternative to a journey to your beauty salon. The instructions are refreshingly easy to follow and the combination of argan and jojoba oils leave skin surprisingly hydrated.

THE RAZOR BURN REMEDY

In Fiore Bikini Luxury Treatment Balm

£35. Buy online .

Effective against redness, bumps and razor burn, this calming salve helps to remove what hair removal may have left behind. Containing evening primrose oil, cape chamomile flower oil, arnica montana and calendula flower extracts to reduce inflammation and soothe, knowing that this awaits us at the end of it all suddenly makes hair removal less of a chore and more of a treat.