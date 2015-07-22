The Gloss Report: 11 long wear eyeshadows reviewed

3 / 10

Bourjois Intense Extrait 05

Feedback: “"Bourjois is one of my all time favourite brands but as a big colour fan I've always been a little disappointed with their 'Little Round Pot' eyeshadows which have always seemed too sheer for my liking (I like to keep things as bold as possible). However, this newer version is right up my street as not only does it promise 16 hour hold, but the colour is (as you'd expect from the name) very intense and highly pigmented.

"I used a domed shadow brush to pick up the product and with very few sweeps it was coated in dense colour - just the way I like it. Be warned though, that the thick texture makes it quite flakey; go easy with the brush or you'll end up with loose shadow everywhere. Applying it was super quick and I didn't really have to blend - it coats the eyelid perfectly and is pretty hard to budge once it's on there. As for the 16 hour wear, without primer it creased very, very slightly after eight hours towards the top of my lid but the colour was going strong. A little round pot of near perfection."

Reviewer: JJ

Score: 9/10