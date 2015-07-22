The Gloss Report: 11 long wear eyeshadows reviewed
1 / 10
The Gloss Report: 11 long wear eyeshadows reviewed
Whether we’re battling with the sweaty Central line or enjoying long sunny days between the park and the pub (we know which we’d pick), long wear makeup has never been more key now Summer is in full swing. Eye makeup is often one of the first to go when it comes to makeup slip (hello panda eyes), but thanks to a whole crop of long wear eyeshadows you don’t need to fret. Promising blendable, crease proof and highly pigmented shadow with supreme staying power did these products live up to their claims? Click on through to see which in our eyes (excuse the pun) was the winner...
2 / 10
Chanel Stylo Eyeshadow in Moon River
Price: £23
Buy online
Feedback: "I was introduced to this beautiful eyeshadow stick only a few weeks back by the wondrous make-up artist Mary Greenwell. Why do I love it? 1. It is a mushroom-like neutral shade but with a really sophisticated eye-catching (excuse the pun) shimmer. 2. It glides on and then stays put for hours, no expert make-up skills required 3. It has an amazing cooling sensation on the skin. I love."
Reviewer: ST
Score: 9.5/10
3 / 10
Bourjois Intense Extrait 05
Price: £6.99
Feedback: “"Bourjois is one of my all time favourite brands but as a big colour fan I've always been a little disappointed with their 'Little Round Pot' eyeshadows which have always seemed too sheer for my liking (I like to keep things as bold as possible). However, this newer version is right up my street as not only does it promise 16 hour hold, but the colour is (as you'd expect from the name) very intense and highly pigmented.
"I used a domed shadow brush to pick up the product and with very few sweeps it was coated in dense colour - just the way I like it. Be warned though, that the thick texture makes it quite flakey; go easy with the brush or you'll end up with loose shadow everywhere. Applying it was super quick and I didn't really have to blend - it coats the eyelid perfectly and is pretty hard to budge once it's on there. As for the 16 hour wear, without primer it creased very, very slightly after eight hours towards the top of my lid but the colour was going strong. A little round pot of near perfection."
Reviewer: JJ
Score: 9/10
4 / 10
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick
Price: £20
Feedback: “Though I’m very much a fan of this heatwave, it's not so great in the beauty department and I'm lucky if my make-up survives my 2-hour commute to work in the mornings, let alone a whole day. This Bobbi Brown shadow stick however is the perfect eyeshadow for long lasting colour that doesn’t budge throughout the day.
"The twist up stick is super easy to use and quick to apply. Its soft texture helps it to glide evenly over the eyelid, giving a lovely smooth finish that's really easy to blend and is highly pigmented so one swipe is usually enough. I have the Sand Dune colour, which is a gorgeous subtle brown shade – perfect for the daytime and great for blondes. I don’t use a primer and yet there were no signs of creasing or lack of colour even towards the end of the day. This is my new go-to eyeshadow for flawless colour in the daytime – I love it.”
Reviewer: SM
Score: 10/10
5 / 10
Estee Lauder Pure Color Stay On Shadow Paint
Price: £19
Feedback: "I loved the bronze shade of this eyeshadow as it's really subtle and smart for a day look for the summer - it's not too shimmery so you won't have glitter all over your face either. Unlike a lot of the products in my make-up bag this one is great for hotter summer days - it lasts really well and blends effortlessly. The packaging is a bit bulky for my liking which is my only reason for marking it down, but thankfully it has great staying power so you won't have to carry it around all day."
Reviewer: CH
Score: 8/10
6 / 10
L'Oreal Paris Color Infallible in 012 Endless Chocolat
Price: £4.99
Feedback: “A super budget buy, this eyeshadow boasts a powder formula with a luxurious creamy texture, plus the added benefits of being both water resistant and being fairly smudge resistant.
"I loved the colour of the eyeshadow and while it was rather pigmented it still wasn't strong enough a pigment for me to use it for an evening smokey eye look. I would however recommend it for daywear, as a little goes a long way and I still had a nice wash of colour over my eyelids after a very hot and humid day.”
Reviewer: KB
Score: 7/10
7 / 10
NARS Velvet Shadow Stick in Dark Angel
Price: £20
Feedback: “Wanting to put this longwear eyeshadow to the ultimate test, I wore it to a weekend festival - and was not disappointed with the results. Creamy, smooth and easy to use, I applied a swipe of the smokey copper shade ‘Dark Angel’ to my lids on Saturday morning and went through sun, sweat, crowds and clubs without ever needing to touch up - not even once. With no smudging, wearing or crease lines to speak of, not to mention an intensely pigmented formula that didn’t decrease over time and cleansed off easily, I’m at a loss to find anything negative to say about this perfect little product.
Reviewer: KR
Score: 10/10
8 / 10
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerise Long-Lasting Easy Cream Eyeshadow in Bette
Price: £22
Feedback: “From my wake-up-call on an early Sunday morning to the ride home in the evening, this eyeshadow stayed crease-free and smudge-proof when put to the test at a family get together last weekend.
The weather was humid and muggy, but despite the conditions, the festivities and the calling of an impromptu cricket match (our reunions can often prove to be rather unpredictable), it stayed put on my eyelids, refusing to settle into my fine lines and become patchy as the day wore on.
A rather unusual feat for a cream eyeshadow in my experience, suffice to say it will be making many more appearances in my makeup line-up this summer, (including for a wedding I have next weekend!)
Its universally flattering amber-gold tone looks great on a multitude of different skin tones, including dark ones like my own and its butter-like texture blends like a dream too, making it my new go-to eyeshadow to suit any occasion.”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 10/10
9 / 10
Maybelline
Price: £4.99
Feedback: “I’ve tried this range before in metallic gold for festivals where I used it more as a face paint, so I was excited to get the chance to test run a more wearable, everyday version. The ‘Permanent Taupe’ shade may not have the sexiest of makeup names, but it more than made up for it with its idiot-proof application and gorgeous colour.
Once applied you get a small window to smudge it up before it sets firm. Just dabbing a small amount on with my fingertips made for an instant low-key smokey-eye look. The colour payoff is brilliant and it’s very buildable.
However, after several hours of helping my partner move out of his fourth flour walk-up flat in the summer heat, I noticed some serious creasing action on my lids. To be fair, I wear contacts and have hay fever so my eyes are not the perfect environment for long wear anything, but this was nowhere near 24 hours of perma-colour. I still loved the colour and texture enough to just re-apply it for evening so it gets full marks as a standard eyeshadow...just not as a long wear one.”
Reviewer: IB
Score: 6/10
10 / 10
Revlon Colorstay 16 Hour Eye Shadow in Adventurous
Price: £8.99
Feedback: “Not one to regularly dabble in the world of eyeshadow palettes I was pleasantly surprised by this offering from Revlon. The three warm brown tones (one matte and two with shimmer) were not the most pigmented but blended perfectly, and the fourth paler shade was ideal for adding an eye brightening highlight to the corner of my eyes. In terms of its long lasting power I found the 16 hour claim to be slightly exaggerated but the shadow did remain crease free and intact for the majority of the day with only a little top up in the evening needed. Not great when you are looking for supreme staying power without any touch ups but for everyday subtle shadow this is a keeper.”
Reviewer: EB
Score: 8/10
More Gloss