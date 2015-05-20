The Gloss Report: 5 nail treatments reviewed

3 / 6

Deborah Lippmann The Wait Is Over Quick-Dry Drops

Price: £18

Feedback: “I love a painted nail but unfortunately I’m rarely able to do an at-home mani without a smudge, smear or bump cropping up - which is why these Quick Dry Drops from Deborah Lippmann are my new favourite find. Formulated with a special conditioning agent that forms a protective barrier on the nail, these drops work to speed up the drying process leaving you with flawless fingertips.

But does it really work? To find out I opted for a few coats of my gloopiest polish before applying a squeeze of dry drops to each nail. Sure enough, a minute later a varnish that usually needs what sometimes feel like a good half hour to firm up was left smooth, spotless and ready to touch. It does however come with a fairly steep price tag - but the time it’s shaved off my manicure regime along with the longevity my manis now have makes it a totally priceless purchase.

Reviewer: KR

Score: 8/10