The Gloss Report: 7 hair fragrances reviewed

2 / 8

Thierry Mugler Angel Perfuming Hair Mist

Price: £22

Buy online

Feedback: “If you have ridiculously thick and curly hair like me , you might have discovered how porous and absorbent it is. This is good when you’re using a nice smelling shampoo. Not so good if you’re cooking and you realise your hair now smells like the oven that no one in your flatshare ever cleans. I’m also one of those weirdos who likes to smell my hair for comfort when I’m pondering stuff, so gross smelling hair makes me very sad.

Spraying my normal perfume at my hair does little to disguise eau-de-burnt-things, so the promise of super snazzy “IDS-Intense Diffusion System’ technology wafting delicious scent through every strand had me fairly intrigued. It definitely delivered on this front - just a couple of pumps was enough to thoroughly perfume my abundant follicles. The only problem was, I actually didn’t like the scent at all. I’ve been absent-mindedly sniffing my hair all the way through writing this review and the sickly sweet smell has made me feel a touch nauseated. If you like the fruity florals then go for it - you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck. I, however, will be looking for something a little less sugarcoated.”

Reviewer: IB

Score: 4/10