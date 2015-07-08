The Gloss Report: 7 hair fragrances reviewed
1 / 8
The Gloss Report: 7 hair fragrances reviewed
Thought perfume was just for your body? Well, think again. A number of hair fragrances have been making the way onto the market recently and although not necessarily the most essential item in your beauty arsenal, a concept we were rather intrigued by. After all, hair retains scent a lot longer than skin and we can’t think of a more glamorous way to freshen up our hair between washes. Click through to see which was our favourite…
2 / 8
Thierry Mugler Angel Perfuming Hair Mist
Price: £22
Feedback: “If you have ridiculously thick and curly hair like me , you might have discovered how porous and absorbent it is. This is good when you’re using a nice smelling shampoo. Not so good if you’re cooking and you realise your hair now smells like the oven that no one in your flatshare ever cleans. I’m also one of those weirdos who likes to smell my hair for comfort when I’m pondering stuff, so gross smelling hair makes me very sad.
Spraying my normal perfume at my hair does little to disguise eau-de-burnt-things, so the promise of super snazzy “IDS-Intense Diffusion System’ technology wafting delicious scent through every strand had me fairly intrigued. It definitely delivered on this front - just a couple of pumps was enough to thoroughly perfume my abundant follicles. The only problem was, I actually didn’t like the scent at all. I’ve been absent-mindedly sniffing my hair all the way through writing this review and the sickly sweet smell has made me feel a touch nauseated. If you like the fruity florals then go for it - you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck. I, however, will be looking for something a little less sugarcoated.”
Reviewer: IB
Score: 4/10
3 / 8
Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume
Price: £40
Feedback: “This scent is the perfect fusion of fresh and sophisticated and so incredible I wish I could bathe in it.
It doesn't leave any greasy residue which is particularly great for my very fine hair that gets weighed down by anything I put in it. Plus, as well as reducing static and shine, this hair spray is also designed to protect your hair from UV rays. An all round winner and perfect for this summer weather.”
Reviewer: SM
Score: 10/10
4 / 8
Oribe Cote D’azur Hair Refresher
Price: £21
Feedback: “In all honesty, I hadn't ever tried a hair perfume before - surely one’s not all that necessary after the smoking ban right? However, I seemed to be singing a different tune in the middle of the week after a particularly sweaty rush hour commute on the London Underground. This particular hair perfume/hair refresher hybrid from Oribe acted as a quick and easy pick-me-up for my limp roots before I got into work. The scent was a big selling point for me and its compact size fit snuggly into my handbag too.
The only thing I can really fault it on is seeing where it would fit into my haircare regime on a regular basis. While nice to have on standby if truth be told, I would probably pick a more gutsy dry shampoo over it - one which provides a bit more texture such as the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray - something with a bit moxy for putting some life back into my three day locks and give my chosen style a little more longevity.”
Reviewer: AM
Score: 6/10
5 / 8
Miss Dior Hair Mist Spray
Price: £34
Feedback: “A signature scent that’s well loved by many, it’s not surprising that this Miss Dior Hair Mist was as every bit as lovely as the eau de parfum. Fresh, summery and feminine, just a light spritz into my hair in the morning left it delicately fragranced throughout the day, with no sticky or drying residue to speak of. Cute and compact it’s a great way to keep refreshed and fabulously fragranced while on-the-go.”
Score: 10/10
Reviewer: KR
6 / 8
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Fresh Hair Mist
Price: £34
Feedback: This hair fragrance is far from a necessity, but if you’re looking to indulge yourself or a lucky friend in a very chic manner, Chanel have it covered (as usual). I mistook this hair mist for real, actual perfume on more than one occasion, mainly because it looks extremely elegant for a hair product and obviously smells exactly the same as it’s Mademoiselle big sister. In fact, it probably did my skin some good thanks to the non-drying formula, and if you do combine it with the matching scent, you’ll have fragrance layering mastered and you’ll smell frankly delicious all day. If you love the original scent you’ll likely fall for this too; it lingers whether you spray it directly onto lengths or onto a brush, but I’d imagine it has the most impact if you have long hair, as you’ll have more opportunity to ‘swish’ the scent about (as above; extravagant is the word). If you have a special occasion coming up, have received a bonus or are simply feeling flamboyant, go Coco. If not, your hair smells lovely as it is, honestly.
Score: 9/10
Reviewer: AH
7 / 8
Burberry Brit Rhythm Hair Mist
Price: £30
Feedback: “Testing this hair perfume couldnt have come at a better time. I stupidly used the dodgy shampoo and conditioner in the gym which literally smelt of dust so this product was a godsend. I love how fresh and summery the fragrance is but it still has a little spicy edge to it too. A little goes a long way and when I woke up the next morning I could still smell it subtly in my hair. All in all, the perfect long lasting summery fragrance.
Reviewer: FD
Score: 8/10
8 / 8
Byredo Gypsy Water Hair Perfume
Price: £37
Feedback: “Considering Gypsy Water’s cult following I was excited to try its sister hair fragrance and after just a few spritzes I knew I was sold. I am not normally a fan of fragrances including vanilla (I often find them sickly sweet), but combined with notes of lemon and pine means this is a perfect fresh yet woody scent.
Bottled in the Swedish fragrance house’s signature, sleek, monochrome packaging this has taken pride of place on my desk and the aerosol can design means it also ideal for on-the-go.”
Reviewer: EB
Score: 10/10
More Gloss