The Gloss Report: Beauty advent calendars

Lush 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar

Price: £49.95

Feedback: “Appealing to the Disney obsessed child within me this advent calendar was packaged within a fairytale-like giant story book that revealed 12 different sections filled with festive bath treats. From Christmas pudding bath bombs to seasonally spiced shower gels this package contained a whole host of shimmering and scented pampering products.

Often an acquired taste, these Lush products were a little too heavily scented and glitter-fied for my liking with the box leaving an explosion of sweet sparkle wherever it was placed. I would have also liked to have been given a little more information about each of the products - I’m not usually a buyer of Lush so unfortunately I was left with a selection of soaps and gels that I wasn’t quite sure what to do with.

That being said it was quite fun and festive to look at and I’m sure would make a nice gift just probably for somebody a little younger or bath product obsessed.”

Score: 6/10

Reviewer: KR