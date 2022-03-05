The Gloss Report: Body firming creams

2 / 7

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Body

Price: £79.50

Feedback: "Cold Plasma Body from NV Perricone is an all–over body treatment formulated to help firm, tighten and tone the appearance of skin, while smoothing imperfections and hydrating for a radiant glow. It claims to work to minimise the appearance of cellulite and dimpled skin and also to revitalise the look of dehydrated and sagging skin.

"My only, but nonetheless, rather unpleasant gripe was that the lotion smelled, for lack of a better word, fishy. I’m not a massive fish fan anyway but I doubt I’d be alone in saying that I’m not too keen in lathering myself up with eau de seabass morning and night time - just saying.

"However, I can’t really fault the actual performance of the product. Having been using it for over a month now my skin is without a doubt smoother, more supple and the most hydrated it’s ever been. However, I don’t have delusions of grandeur and I’m aware my ‘wobbly bits’ haven’t just disappeared, but the finish and texture this lotion leaves certainly does give the look and feel of more toned and honed skin. The only problem is, you might just have to remortgage your house to afford it."

Did your skin look or feel noticeably firmer?

"It certainly looked more even and toned but I think this effect was largely superficial. The cellulite is definitely still there, it’s just buried under layers of luxurious cream."

Was it worth the money?

"No - whilst it’s a lovely product the effects just aren’t thorough enough to justify this big of a spend."

Would you recommend this to a friend?

"Only my super duper rich ones and on the basis that it’s a fab cream for nourishing the skin, not for banishing blubber."

Reviewer: KR

Score: 8/10