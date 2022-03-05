The Gloss Report: Body firming creams

3 / 7
Natura Bissé C+C Vitamin Body Cream
Price: £78
Feedback: "From the packaging to the ingredients to the fragrance (not to mention the product name), it doesn’t take a beauty sleuth to work out that this body cream is BIG on oranges. In this case, oranges are indeed the only fruit, and if you don’t like them, this citrus-rich cream is best avoided. If you’re partial to fruity fragrance, however, this lavish yet light lotion might be right up your street. I just hope you live on an affluent one - this firming cream doesn’t come cheap.
"This cream goes full circle in a bid to banish orange peel - using orange extract derived from vitamin C and magnesium to brighten and fight free-radicals. Vitamin C is well-known for its protective, collagen-boosting properties, so applying it to the body, especially post-sun exposure, makes a lot of sense. Combine it with the cream’s natural free form Elastin Amino Acids, and in theory you have a recipe for tight, smooth derrière."
Did your skin look or feel noticeably firmer?
"This is a tricky one. It certainly felt smoother and more taut, but I think that any visible tone is more the result of conditioning classes rather than a body cream. That said, the cream hydrates and nourishes dryness and sunburn very effectively, improving the visible appearance and texture of the skin almost instantly."
Was it worth the money?
"Time will tell - if it holds skin sagging in its tracks it’s certainly better value than more extreme methods! From initial use though I’d say unfortunately not, although the bottle is generous, the scent is refreshing and the moisturising efficacy is impressive."
Would you recommend this to a friend?
"Maybe not to a friend, but my mum and her gym buddies would love it. I’d say it was ideal for any exercise fan or beach bum - it would complement workouts and sunlounger sessions nicely."
Reviewer: AH
Score: 8/10