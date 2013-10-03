The Gloss Report: Breast Cancer Awareness Month beauty products

Crème de la Mer The Limited Edition Hand Treatment

Price: £35 Buy online: www.cremedelamer.co.uk Feedback: "As a newbie to the Crème De La Mer experience I have to say that I wish I had bought this a long time ago! Since joining the gym I've noticed I have incredibly dry hands with calluses from using the equipment and as yet I'd not found anything to restore them to their best. But in just two days of using this cream I saw a huge difference. My hands feel ridiculously soft and there's no dry skin in sight. What I love most, though, is that there's no greasy residue (which is why I usually avoid hand creams) and it smells lovely too. For every sale of this edition the company donates £7 to Breast Cancer Research which makes it a great product for an even greater cause!" Reviewer: CH Score: 10/10 Nails Inc Pinkie Pink Polishes by Matthew Williamson and Poppy Delevingne

Price: £11 Buy online: nailsinc.com Feedback: “To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Poppy Delevingne and Matthew Williamson have helped to create two limited edition caps to pair with the pinkest of pink glitter polishes exclusively for Breast Cancer Campaign – the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity. Other than it being for a very good cause, this polish is amazing! The density of glitter in this is better than any I’ve tried – I love a bit of sparkle, and this beats all of my other glittery polishes out of the park. The pink is so very pink that I think even Dolly Parton would possibly shy away from it, but then it’s great that it stands out and it definitely gets some compliments. For every bottle sold, Nails Inc. will donate £1 to the charity, to help raise vital funds to support its life-saving research into the disease - perfect all round.” Reviewer: EC Score: 10/10 Stila Positively Pink Cheek Palette

Price: £10 Buy online: stila.co.uk Feedback: "A blusher with heart is the promised land of beauty products in my eyes. I’m already a rouge hoarder, so anything that boosts my pale morning face and supports breast cancer research (The Breast Cancer Research Foundation in this case) is bound to be a winner in my books. The blusher is pretty to look at; a bright rose embossed with two shimmery ribbons that act as a highlighter. Upon use I was surprised that the pigmentation was not in fact as strong as it looked - I had to return to the palette a fair few times to achieve the desired result however on the plus side it delivered a soft, subtle flush that didn’t come off too strong. The finish was perfect for daytime, and the glow-giving ribbons added a touch of radiance. Any more shimmer and this blusher would be verging into frosty territory, but I found that measured application left a youthful sheen. The packaging is simple and functional, but the instantly recognisable design and very reasonable price make up for its lack of gloss and glamour in this department. Exact amounts donated to charity are a bit ambiguous, but ‘a portion of proceeds’ is better than most blushers in my kit!” Reviewer: AH Score: 7/10 Clinique Pink With a Purpose Limited Edition Almost Lipstick

Price: £16 Buy online: www.clinique.com Feedback: "This Almost Lipstick from Clinique is a limited edition shade of hot pink in support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Though it looks pretty bright, it’s actually a sheer balm that gives just a hint of colour while the glossy and lightweight texture moisturises and hydrates. I’m not usually a fan of a sheer lipstick as I prefer a bold colour, but Clinique has proved me wrong; this edition is a very subtle but fashion-forward hot pink – my favourite lip colour and perfect for the day time. The packaging is handbag-friendly and it has a very sweet mini pink cosmetic pouch to keep it in too - it would make a great gift and the sheer formula means it'll suit most skin tones. £2 of each purchase goes to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation so you can put your money where your mouth is!" Reviewer: SM Score: 10/10 Avon Nailwear Pro+ Nail Enamel in Viva Pink

Price: £4 http://avonshop.co.uk/product/make-up/nails/nailwear-pro-nail-enamel.html Feedback: “The most grown-up and chic hot pink polish I’ve ever come across, this little gem certainly packs a punch. Easy to apply, fast-drying, almost impossible to chip and the perfect pop of colour to complement any look, this one is definitely a keeper. For every Viva Pink Nailwear Pro+ sold, £1 is donated to Breakthrough Breast Cancer (25%)." Reviewer: KB Score: 10/10 Origins Drink Up Hydrating Lip Balm in Pink Guava

Price: £16 Buy online: http://www.origins.co.uk/product/4826/27811/Makeup/Category/Cheeks-Lips/Drink-Up/Hydrating-lip-balm/index.tmpl Feedback: “With the temperature starting to drop, my lips have been beginning to crave some heavy-duty hydration and I think I may have just found it in this limited edition version of Origins’ range of great Hydrating Lip Balms. With a sheer pink tint and a subtle peppermint scent, my parched pout was left feeling suitably nourished with a light sheen thanks to some great lip lavishing ingredients including jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil and aloe vera (to name but a few). This is definitely going into my handbag to crank up my cracked lip SOS kit during the chilly, winter months. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, throughout October, Origins will donate £3.00 from every UK purchase to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation and from each sale in the Republic of Ireland €3.00 to The Cancer Clinical Research Trust." Reviewer: AM Score: 9/10 Estée Lauder Evelyn Lauder Dream Solid Perfume Compact

Buy online: www.esteelauder.co.uk Price: £60 Feedback: “Not only is this beautiful compact gorgeous to look at, but it also contains a long-lasting solid version of one my favourite perfumes – Estée Lauder Pleasures. Sleek and stylish, it’s ideal for fragrance top-ups on the go and every time you do, you’re bound to have to take a second to admire the stunning design – a mixture of red, pink and blue ribbons to represent both the women and men affected by the disease. A product with a great message for a great cause, it’s sure to provide a luxurious touch to anyone’s fragrance ensemble. Estée Lauder will donate £60.00 (the full RRP) from every sale in the UK of the Evelyn Lauder Dream Solid Perfume Compact to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.” Reviewer: AM Score: 10/10 Elemis Think Pink Beauty Heroes