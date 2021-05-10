Long-lasting scented candles that are worth every penny

1 / 13

The best scented candles

We love a scented candle - now more so than ever. Sales of prestige candles were up by six per cent year on the previous year the week we entered lockdown, according to market researchers The NPD Group.

There's a lot to consider when it comes to buying a new candle - not just the scent and how it'll look in your home, but also what it's made of (natural wax, vegan wax, or mineral wax. Mineral made from paraffin tends to hold more scent, but many people prefer a natural wax such as beeswax or soy) and how long it will last. If we're spending upwards of £20, to pretty much burn money, it needs to flicker for longer than a few hours and burn down to the very base.

So what is it that makes a candle last longer?

The quality of the wax, wick and oils will give you a consistent burn, so if you can, it's worth investing in a prestige candle especially one from a fragrance house such as Baobab or Diptque, which really knows about scent. You know you're going to be able to use every last drop and the quality of the oils means that lighting it for only an hour or so will give you long-lasting scent all day.

To get the best longevity out of your candle, make sure you trim the wick every time, advises Jo Malone, founder of Jo Loves. "Trim the wick to between four and five milimetres as this allows the candle to burn evenly and also prevents smoking." Nothing worse than having your beautiful jar smoke-blackened - except perhaps finding your candle develops craters down the middle and you end up throwing half of it away.

But there's a solution for that. Wait for the entire surface of the candle to liquefy before putting it out; this will prevent the formation of craters, which are both aesthetically displeasing and make future burning difficult. The first time you light your candle should be longer than the subsequent times to get this process going.

Here's our edit of the loveliest long-lasting candles we're lighting at the moment.