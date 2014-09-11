The Gloss Report: Cheek and lip tints

2 / 11

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks

Price: £19

Buy online: www.bobbibrown.co.uk

Feedback: “Creamy, lightweight with just the right pop of colour for my lips and cheeks – now this is what I call an all-round multitasker! Not only did it blend well, but it also left a slight dewy, healthy-looking sheen behind. A great size with a handy mirror in the lid and a brilliant shade range too - I won’t be leaving the house without it.”

Was it worth the money?

Yes, it's a handbag must-have.

Would you recommend it to a friend?

Yes, definitely.

Score: 10/10