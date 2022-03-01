The Gloss Report: Eyebrow kits

MAC Brow Set in Beguile





Price: £13 Buy online: www.maccosmetics.co.uk Feedback: "Despite having olive skin and dark hair, my eyebrows are relatively light, which is why I have always relied on eyebrow pencils to give added definition and to frame my face. I was reluctant to try a gel at first as I've found that many good powders do give a very natural yet groomed look but the MAC Brow Set Gel has proven to be superior to them all. Available in three variations, I opted for Beguile which is described as a full-bodied taupe. The golden-brown hue is the perfect shade for me regardless of my hair colour, which I change far more often than I should. A little goes a long way with this long-lasting gel and the brush is the ideal shape and size to quickly tame brows and leave them looking defined and immaculate. I would highly recommend this to anyone and everyone - think of it as necessary as mascara." Reviewer: KB Score: 10/10 Shavata Brow Perfector

Price: £19.50 Buy Online: www.shavata.co.uk Feedback: “This little kit contains two brushes and three cream-to-powder colours; blonde, brunette and black. The colours can be used separately or mixed together to create your own unique shade. It was very quick and easy to achieve neat and defined brows with this brow kit and my brows were still immaculate when I got home - despite it being one of the hottest days of the year. A great and long-lasting product to give your face an instant lift." Score: 9/10 Reviewer: CH Bobbi Brown Light Brow Kit

Price: £35 Buy Online: www.bobbibrown.co.uk Feedback: “As a blonde I absolutely have to fill in my fair brows to give them better definition - it's a real face changer. This kit has all you need for better brows; mini tweezers, two shades of shadow and a mini brush. Unfortunately the brush is unusable - it's so hard and scratchy that I wouldn't want it anywhere near my skin let alone my eyes. However the tweezers are perfect for precision thanks to their angled tips and the shadows are ideal. I used the Cement/Birch set which has two brown shades, one paler than the other but both soft and light enough to work with my fair skin. The shades really suited my colouring and, with the help of my preferred angled eyeshadow brush, gave long lasting definition that looked natural and well-groomed. I also liked the handy mirror compact, which allows you to top up on the go.” Score: 7/10 Reviewer: JJ Elizabeth Arden Colour Intrigue Brow Shaper & Eyeliner in One

Price: £15.30 Buy online: www.feelunique.com Feedback: “I rarely see my brows, as they spend most of the time camping underneath my fringe canopy. I only recently had them “addressed” (by the brow wizard that is Jenna Treat ) so their newly groomed status combined with the hot weather and the theme of this week’s Gloss Report convinced me that it’s time to give them an airing. This lovely little compact made me feel fearless on the day of the big forehead reveal. The colour was ever so subtle yet provided Cara-esque definition and the dinky brush made for very precise application. Most impressive, it didn’t budge, despite oppressive humidity and some brow dabbing. It’s a nice idea that it can be used as an eyeliner too, but I’d use a longer handled brush for easier application in future, as I found the mini one a bit fiddly to use. Used as an eyeliner it didn’t have a dramatic effect, but it would be good for daytime wear. I think I’ll stick to my inky black flick, but if I’m caught without eyeliner (disaster) it would make a nice change.” Score: 8/10 Reviewer: AH Tom Ford Brow Sculptor in Blonde

Price: £34 Buy online: www.houseoffraser.co.uk Feedback: "Being naturally fair I’ve always been nervous to try any brow products for fear of ending up with brows that are far too dark. Despite my reluctance, trying the Tom Ford Brow Sculptor proved to be a huge success. Available in four shades, I opted for the one designed for blondes. Before applying the pencil, I used the brush to tidy my brows, which made it much easier to see where the natural gaps were. I then used the pencil to lightly fill in the arch of my brows and to slightly elongate them - building up the colour gradually. The waxy texture of the pencil allowed easy and precise application, creating an incredibly natural yet groomed look, which really did a great deal to frame my face. An added bonus is that the Brow Sculptor also comes with an in-built sharpener. Simply, a fantastic product, which makes a subtle yet significant difference." Score: 10/10 Reviewer: SM Brow Genius by Anastasia Beverly Hills

Price: £18 Buy online: www.cultbeauty.co.uk Feedback: “Although thick, my eyebrows do have the odd gap in them and this kit was great for filling them in. The travel-friendly packaging was particularly eye-catching and came complete with a tinted powder, double-ended applicator and waterproof gel. You can either use the tinted powder by itself or mix it with the gel to make it a bit more budge-proof, which is what I did. It blended well into my brows and thankfully didn’t leave a chalky, cakey residue. However I’ve taken a couple of points off because although great once I’d gotten the hang of it, the powder was a little messy at first. Also, the colour would probably not be best suited for those with particularly light hair. For my darker brows though, the shade worked well and I found post-application that I was left with even, polished and tidier brows, which looked very natural too.” Score: 7/10 Reviewer: AM Benefit Brows A-Go-Go