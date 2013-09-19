The Gloss Report: Metallic makeup

Chanel Stylo Eyeshadow in 07 Moon River

Price: £23 Buy online: www.boots.com Feedback: “I was introduced to this marvellous product by the legendary make-up artist that is Mary Greenwell, and it feels like a really innovative product. What’s so fabulous about it is that it provides glistening shimmer in a handy stick (no silly pot that ends up ruining your carpet), it’s totally foolproof (slick and go) and it literally does not budge, so you won’t get little bits of glitter or shimmer falling all over your cheeks. Plus it has a long-wear formula that means it lasts all day. This is my favourite colour (a suits-all shimmering mink) but it comes in other gorgeous shades from Cool Gold to Black Stream which is laced with a silvery glimmer for party nights." Reviewer: ST Score: 10/10 Stila Jewel Eyeshadow in Citrine

Price: £13 Buy online: www.asos.com Feedback: "My usual daytime make-up look is quite simple, which is why I went for this lovely earthy shade, Citrine. As I swept it across my eyelid the product shone a brilliant golden brown, with just the right amount of sparkle; I don't like a lot of glitz, particularly first thing in the morning so I loved that it was highly pigmented with just a hint of shimmer. The subtle way to do metallic eyes." Reviewer: FD Score: 8/10 Eyeko Liquid Metal Eyeliner in Rose Gold

Price: £21 Buy online: uk.spacenk.com Feedback: "I have to admit, I almost judged this eyeliner too soon. When I first took off the lid and was confronted with a white brush, I was slightly put off - I usually use eyeliners with a more precise tip and was certain the soft bristles spelled messiness. However, a few cautious clicks of the top of the pen and I could see the gorgeous gold colour seeping through (it works a lot like YSL's Touche Eclat). Trying it on my hand first to get an idea of how it applies, I thought the colour looked a bit too sheer for me, but after a few more tries I realised it's all about how much you twist. Once you get the amount just right, it delivers a super smooth, surprisingly precise line of colour in a beautiful shimmering gold. It dries quickly without cracking and would not budge once it was on. That clever brush applicator means you can also swipe it across the whole lid if you want to use it as a shadow - versatile, long-lasting and foolproof to apply. I'm sold." Reviewer: JJ Score: 10/10 Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick in Smoke

Price: £20.50 Buy: uk.spacenk.com Review: “I’ve always wanted to try this Caviar Eye Stick because I’ve never been able to create a perfect smokey eye with contouring that a Kardashian would be proud of, and I’d heard this could be my new best friend. And it truly was. I used it in my everyday make-up routine for a very subtle smokey eye to ‘dress up’ my very casual outfit. Thanks to the strong rounded tip I didn’t need to use much precision; I was able to swish from the outer of my lash line to half way along, and it was incredibly malleable – which meant I was able to brush it into my lash line a bit more to make it neater, and then smudge up with finger for my desired smokey look. What I really like is that it’s a product that you can layer, and that it doesn’t give that first hit of blacker-than-black, but instead lets you develop it into the perfect intensity. I cannot wait to wear it this weekend!” Reviewer: EC Score: 10/10 Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Smoked Chrome

Price: £14.00 Buy: www.boots.com Review: “Well, what can I say about this product that’s negative? There is one thing – the bottle is heavy! Other than that, it is flawless. From the first brush stroke on my little finger I fell in love. The pigment in the polish is ridiculously good – so good that one coat is enough. I’m not usually the biggest fan of metallics on nails as I feel that they can really highlight the imperfections (ridges) in the reflection of the light, but this was perfect thanks to its slightly duller shade. The size of the brush was perfect too, not too skinny which is always irritating. I just love it!” Reviewer: EC Score: 10/10 Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Pink

Price: £20 Buy online: www.debenhams.com Feedback: "This shimmering shade is one of the most wearable metallic eyeliners I've ever come across. A beautifully soft, creamy stick, it glides on without tugging on the skin and leaves in its wake a wash of rich colour infused with sparkles which don't end up on the rest of your face. I used it both as a liner under my eyes, as a shadow across my lids and even as a highlighter for my brow bone. It blends easily and lasts all day without creasing or dropping colour - impressive on every level." Reviewer: JJ Score: 10/10 Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Intense Eyeshadow

Price: £26 Buy online: www.selfridges.com Feedback: "I love this eye shadow pot – the colour for one is a gorgeous metallic light bronze – it’s perfect for a subtle daytime look and can also be built up to form a bold shimmery layer for a stronger party eye. "The texture is super soft – it’s a little like a pressed powder with added creamy consistency, which allows you to glide the eyeshadow on smoothly and evenly leaving a highly pigmented colour. It is very long –lasting and it doesn’t crease at all - it was still in place after a long day without any bits of colour or shimmer fading or ending up half way down my face! It comes in a variety of shades to suit all but is definitely a bit pricey at £26 per pot. However, a little definitely goes a long way and these eye shadow pots will last – definitely worth investing in." Reviewer: SM Score: 9/10 Lancome Ombre Hypnose Mono Eyeshadow in I202 Erika F

Price: £17.50 Buy online: www.feelunique.com Feedback: "This gold shade is a little bit darker and smokier than I would usually go for but it is a perfect shadow for an evening out. A matte finish with a hint of metallic shimmer, it gives a velvety and intense smokey colour. I found that it took a couple of coats to get a strong pigment of colour but I preferred that I could build it up gradually rather than it being too dark. I'd say this shade is ideal for blondes as it’s not too dark for a smokey eye, making eyes look much brighter if you have fairer skin like me. The only downside is it’s a very small pot so although handy for the make-up bag I prefer a larger, rounder pot as it’s easier to get a good amount of colour on my eye shadow brush. Reviewer: SM Score: 7/10 NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Metallic Yellow

Price: £18 Buy online: www.liberty.co.uk Feedback: "I love metallic colours and happily use them all year round, and even though yellow is a very bright colour for the winter it works really well for an evening look. This pencil gives a really sophisticated finish and works well with a brown shadow to create a bronze smokey eye. It is super practical and very easy to apply (unlike creamy shadows) and even better, I found it easy to take off - a rare find with metallics!" Reviewer: CH Score: 9/10 Maybelline EyeStudio Color Tattoo 24hr Cream Gel Eyeshadow in 25k Gold

Price: £4.99 Buy online: www.boots.com Feedback: "I absolutely loved this product and the shade made me yearn for summer again. The gel is creamy and strong in colour; it lasts for ages (great for long festival days or big nights out). What I loved most about it is that it is versatile; despite the strong shade I could use just a thin layer and it gently highlighted my eyes for the daytime. The only drawback of this product is that it can get a little messy when applying and it is quite difficult to remove." Reviewer: CH Score: 8/10 Sisley Phyto-Ombre Glow Metallic Eye Shadow

Price: £30 Buy online: www.houseoffraser.co.uk Feedback: “I love metallic eyeshadows and bronze has always been my go-to shade (a fact evident from the impressive collection that I’ve amassed at home). Texture-wise, this eyeshadow scored full points from me as it was silky smooth and provided a subtle shimmer to my eyes which was elegant and understated and not at all garish. I would be quite happy wearing this either day or night as the perfect accompaniment to my trusty feline flick. “The only downside I would say though is the price. As good as this was, I’m not sure that it is worth £30 for just the one shade which is really quite dinky. However, as long as you’re happy with the pricetag, I would certainly recommend it. The shade that I tried (Amber) would make any skin tone glow in my opinion - a great way to update your eyeshadow wardrobe in a discreet and modern way. But bear in mind, it will come at a price.” Reviewer: AM Score: 9/10 M.A.C Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Bare Study