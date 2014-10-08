The Gloss Report: co-washing conditioners
The Gloss Report: Non-foaming Shampoos
With the promise to prevent colour-fade, minimise shower time and save the environment we decided to it was about time we put the co-washing revolution to the test.
Conditioning-wash or non-foaming shampoo is a game-changing cleansing cream that functions as a 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and mask - click through to find out which products lived up to the hype
Grow Gorgeous 12-in-1 Cleansing Conditioner
Price: £19.49
Feedback: I am familiar with 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 but 12-in-1 was definitely something new. The product went on smoothly and I did not have to use a huge amount to get the knots out of my tangled, medium length hair. When dry, my hair felt surprisingly clean, soft and shiny with just the right amount of volume. However, I was hoping with a 12-in-1 product there would be some amount of time saving but unfortunately because you have to leave this cleansing conditioner in your hair for three minutes - a similar amount of time it would take you to use both a separate shampoo and conditioner - it is not really a speedier process.
Was it worth the money?
I am not sure the results are impressive enough for the price.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
The lack of nasty chemicals in this product mean its a perfect option for people looking for a product they can use everyday.
Score: 7/10
Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner
Price: £5.99
Feedback: Packaged in a bottle with a small pump top, I found I spent a long time ‘pumping’ to get enough of the product out in the first place for my long and unruly hair. The smell was not the nicest for a hair product and the dull, green bottle looked a little cheap compared to the packaging of some of the better known and more expensive hair brands. My hair did seem to feel a lot smoother and less tangled after rinsing, but unfortunately once dry I noticed little difference in the condition or appearance.
Was it worth the money?
You have to use a lot of this product to get anywhere at all if you have a lot of hair, but for shorter, finer styles I guess £5.99 isn’t bad.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
What with the chemical smell and ugly packaging, unfortunately I’d have to say no.
Score: 4/10
Purely Perfect Cleansing Creme
Price: £35
Feedback: Founded by Michael Gordon (the brains behind haircare heros, Bumble&Bumble), this Purely Perfect cleansing creme was, against all odds, a pretty awesome product. Formulated with a combination of essential oils and aloe vera, this non-foaming shampoo works to dissolve hair impurities in a healthier, more natural way.
The process is similar to routine hair washing whereby I added two pumps of the liquid, coating my hair and scalp and then rinsed. With no need for conditioner and no need to rinse and repeat, my hair was left cleansed, refreshed and revamped in half the normal time - but I can’t say the difference was hugely noticeable.
Was it worth the money?
Personally no, it’s nearly double the cost of normal shampoo but gives largely the same finish.
Would you recommend this to a friend?
Perhaps as a one-off luxury treatment to occasionally ‘cleanse’ the hair.
Score: 7/10
WEN Cleansing Conditioner
Price: £26.95
Feedback: I was initially quite sceptical about the product, especially as my hair tends to be quite weighed down by conditioner and has a tendency to become greasy quickly. However I was completely surprised by the effectiveness of the ‘cleansing conditioner’. My hair was silky and soft and didn’t feel greasy at all.
You have to apply quite a few pumps and they reccomend you cleanse twice which I did. It was also very gentle on my scalp so a good one for sensitive skin. I think its great as a cleansing product to use once a week, but I’m not sure if I’m a complete convert yet!
Was it worth the money?
For people who like to indulge when they shampoo then yes!
Would you recommend to a friend?
I’d definitely recommend it as a treat or for my friends with sensitive scalps.
Score: 8/10
Ojon Rare Blend Moisture-rich Cleansing Conditioner
Price: £18.50
Feedback: This cleansing conditioner promises to soften, detangle and boost shine but unfortunately, I found that these seemed to be a bunch of empty promises. Once I unravelled my towel from my head, I found that my hair was dry and more tangled than usual (shown by the amount of strands that were left behind in my brush).
Though I was mainly worried about the results. The idea of applying a conditioner all over my roots slightly terrified me, as I thought my hair would be dripping with grease. Luckily, that wasn’t the case, though unluckily, it didn’t seem to do anything at all either.
Was it worth the money?
Not really, it didn’t do anything except make my hair more difficult to brush.
Would you recommend it to a friend?
Not based on my experience.
Score: 2/10
