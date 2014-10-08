The Gloss Report: co-washing conditioners

2 / 6

Grow Gorgeous 12-in-1 Cleansing Conditioner

Price: £19.49

Feedback: I am familiar with 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 but 12-in-1 was definitely something new. The product went on smoothly and I did not have to use a huge amount to get the knots out of my tangled, medium length hair. When dry, my hair felt surprisingly clean, soft and shiny with just the right amount of volume. However, I was hoping with a 12-in-1 product there would be some amount of time saving but unfortunately because you have to leave this cleansing conditioner in your hair for three minutes - a similar amount of time it would take you to use both a separate shampoo and conditioner - it is not really a speedier process.

Was it worth the money?

I am not sure the results are impressive enough for the price.

Would you recommend it to a friend?

The lack of nasty chemicals in this product mean its a perfect option for people looking for a product they can use everyday.

Score: 7/10