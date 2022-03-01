The Gloss Report: Rose beauty

Una Brennan Super Facialist Rose Hydrate Miracle Makeover Facial Oil

Price £9.99 Buy online www.boots.com Feedback "As I have very dry skin I love a facial oil, particularly in winter - it's the first thing I do to step up my skincare regime when the cold weather hits. However, this product is a bit different to my usual oils of choice as it's a pre-cleanse treatment. Usually I would use oil under moisturiser as a final step, but with this you massage in, remove with a warm flannel and follow with your usual cleanse. “I had my doubts but actually, it made quite a difference. I removed my makeup with a micellar and then rubbed a few drops in on each area of my face, before soaking off with a soft flannel. The scent of the oil is lovely - all those aromas of sunflower seeds, sweet almond and of course rose oil come through, while ingredients such as calendula oil help to calm the skin: ideal for me as I'm so sensitive. After cleansing and drying off, I felt that my skin had calmed down somewhat from the central heating-induced redness I'd been experiencing and I needed far less moisturiser before bed. So easy to do and impressive results - I'll be using it again." Reviewer JJ Score 9/10 Tom Ford Cafe Rose Eau de Parfum

Price £126 Buy Online www.houseoffraser.co.uk Feedback “This complex fragrance combines top notes of saffron and black pepper, mid-notes of rose de mai, turkish rose and bulgarian rose with base notes of coffee, incense, amber, sandalwood and patchouli. "A rose fragrance like no other, the addition of fresh spicy notes give this scent a darkness and depth that is truly enchanting. A grown-up, modern classic - definitely not for wallflowers.” Reviewer BB Score 10/10 Crabtree & Evelyn Rosewater Hand Therapy

Price £9 Buy Online www.crabtree-evelyn.co.uk Feedback "I had never been one for hand cream until I came across this rosewater cream from Crabtree & Evelyn. It’s now part of my daily beauty regime. "Formulated using a nourishing blend of macadamia nut oil, hydrating hyaluronic acid and conditioning myrrh, this hand cream leaves your skin feeling soft, supple and silky smooth. Most enticing though is the delicate rosewater fragrance: it has the perfect balance of fresh and floral scents that linger on the skin, even a few hours after application. Only a minimal amount of cream is required to achieve truly heavenly hands, so one small tube will see you through six months at least. "The perfect antidote to wintery, worn-out hands, this cream is an absolute skin saviour. I can’t go a day without it." Score 10/10 Reviewer KR Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Cream

Price £34 Buy online www.aromatherapyassociates.com Feedback "Hydrating, gorgeously scented and non-greasy, this body cream has become a new favourite of mine. With a fragrance that’s delicate and not at all overwhelming, it’s proven to be the perfect quick-fix of moisture that my dehydrated legs need before a night out. "It’s a little less creamy in texture than other lotions I’ve tried in the past, so I would probably opt for something a little bit thicker when my skin’s feeling particularly reptilian. That said, if you’re looking for a cream that slots seamlessly into your everyday beauty regime and doesn’t leave you waiting ages for it to sink in, this rosy little number could be just what you’ve been searching for." Reviewer AM Score 9/10 Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist

Price £16.50 Buy online www.jurlique.co.uk Feedback "I’ve long been a fan of Jurlique’s rejuvenating, hydrating mists and the rosewater offering is no exception. Perfect post-workout, after sunbathing, or just for a midday pick-me-up, spritz the balancing mist on your skin to soothe and soften. The rose scent is delicious and the marshmallow and glycerin is very calming - perfect for those with a tendency toward redness who prefer a subtle scent over a heady aroma." Reviewer KA Score 10/10 Weleda Wild Rose Smoothing Day Cream

Price £15.95 Buy Online www.weleda.co.uk Feedback "I’m not one to experiment with face creams, as a couple of previous attempts at being more adventurous have left me with breakouts and red patches. But when I smelt the Weleda Wild Rose Smoothing Day Cream, it was impossible to resist. The fragrance of Damascene Rose calms the senses and leaves your skin actually smelling like a fresh bouquet. "A combination of pure plant extracts of sedum, myrrh and horsetail have been strengthened and merged with oil from organically grown Rosa Moqueta seed. The cream itself can take a while to sink into the skin, so it’s not great if you’re in a rush - but a little goes a long way. "The cream works to combat first lines and improves the elasticity of the skin, while the non-greasy formula also makes it the perfect makeup base. My skin was left feeling noticeably smoother and softer. Did I mention how nice it smells? I’ve already become a fan of this product and it has earned itself a solid spot in my makeup bag." Reviewer HI Score 9/10 Ren Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil

Price £30 Buy online www.liberty.co.uk Feedback “Rose products are my absolute favorite and if there is one that stands out for me amongst my ever-growing collection, it is without doubt the Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil by Ren. “Known for its stress relieving and soothing qualities, this is the perfect oil for relaxing after a long day. It’s super luxurious and the scent is beautiful without being overpowering, just a gorgeous blend of rosebuds that really calms the senses. It leaves skin feeling hydrated and moisturized and the bathroom smelling beautiful. Sarah Vine gave me my very first bottle and guaranteed I would love it – she was right as always. I now cannot have a bath without it.” Reviewer SM Score 10/10 Diptyque Infused Facial Water