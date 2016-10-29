The Gloss Report: Unisex Fragrances

12 / 14

Le Labo The Noir 29, £115

Buy online

The promise: "The Noir 29 combines depth and freshness, softness and strength through permanent oscillation between the light of bergamot, fig and bay leaves and the depth of cedar wood, vetiver and musk. A special extraction of black tea leaves wraps up the composition by bringing to the formula a dry, leafy, hay, tobacco feeling in the dry down to transform this creation into a sensuous and addictive essence."

We give it: 7.5/10

Review: “As far as fragrances go, you’d be hard-pressed to beat Le Labo’s field of infamous fragrances. I had high hopes for The Noir 29, especially after spraying it in the office - it was fresh yet interesting and different enough to my usual signature scents to push me out of my perfume comfort zone. I so wanted to grow to like it, and while I can appreciate its complexity of notes, they unfortunately didn’t sing when left to develop on my skin. As far as comfort zones go, it was a step too far, with my penchant for more floral numbers proving a pivotal factor. I would probably be more inclined to layer it with another fragrance to tailor it to my tastes.”

“Perfume is so personal though and finding a way to score this beauty category is one of the hardest to do. So while the actual scent was a no from me, the more objective things I can score it on are its longevity, quality and value for money. For the first two, it scores particularly highly on. Its price tag places it more on the splurge rather than save side of the shopping scale, but the concentrations and high quality of its ingredients mean that it serves as a true investment piece once you’re sure it’s for you. Pop to the counter, spritz onto your arms and allow to air dry (never rub as it destroys the components), and come back the next day after seeing how it has developed on your skin. If it provides that unmistakable quality that turns it from spritz to signature scent, it could be worth every penny.”

Reviewer: AM