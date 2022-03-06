The GTG quickfire quiz: Laura Jackson and Alice Levine

Victoria Woodhall 6 November 2017
jackson

The presenters and foodies on getting 'hangry', doing makeup on the Tube and the spice that makes everything taste great

They met at a jumble sale of all places, bonded over a love of good grub and from then on, cooked for each other whenever they could. And as if they weren't busy enough, TV presenter Laura Jackson 34, and Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine have made dinner parties cool again for the rest of us, with their sellout 'Jackson and Levine' supperclubs and cookbook Round To Ours: setting the mood and cooking the food: menus for every gathering ( £10).

They bring a sense of adventure and creativity to cooking for your mates. It's have-a-go event dining - we're talking a Forager’s Table menu: crudites and wild garlic dip, deep fried courgette flowers with ricotta, honey and mint, whole roasted mackerel and sorrel yoghurt, new potatoes and fennel pollen. Or the Mexican Brunch: micheladas, tostadas with smoked salmon and chipotle mayonnaise, black bean quesadillas, skillet eggs and chorizo. (If you think that's not something you can conjure up - you'll find these and 22 other meal plans in their book).

So what do these busy ladies like to snack on, what are their makeup must-haves for looking great on camera and what would they make us if we came round for lunch? They take our quickfire quiz.

In three words, I’m….

Laura: "Honest, Northern, fun."

Alice: "Ashamedly always late."

What I do before breakfast…

Laura: "I get up around 7am, I shower and then I make a cup of tea. I am normally rushing but if I have time I make porridge with almonds and berries (quite posh)."

Alice: "I am not someone who has a leisurely morning schedule. 45 minutes before I need to be somewhere, I run around like a bull in a china shop, makeup on the bus/tube (controversial, I know). At this point, I’ve either got toast in my mouth, which I grabbed as I ran out of the house or I will try and get something between meetings."

I’m surprisingly good at…

Laura: "Drinking lots of wine and not being hungover."

Alice: "Clearing the room when I sing."

The workout that works for me is …

Laura: "Reaching for the TV remote then reaching for the popcorn - repeat."

Alice: "Cycling to work - without fail I feel better for it. It’s 40 minutes when I can think without my phone in my face and it’s a beautiful way to see the city."

The product I tell everyone about…

Laura: "The Glossier Boy Brow  (£14) – obsessed."

Alice: "The podcast, My Favourite Murder , a true crime comedy."

I sleep…

Laura: "For eight hours, I need my beauty sleep. I always sleep in PJs and I love a good White Company bed sheet. Egyptian cotton? Yes please."

Alice: "Through every film. I don’t think I’ve ever not fallen asleep in front of the TV."

My secret to staying sane is….

Laura: "I am not sane."

Alice: "A big belly laugh every day if you can manage it!"


I got my big break by...

Laura: "Not being sane."

Alice: "Messing around doing student TV at Leeds University as a hobby, then got my first big job on MTV hosting my own show after graduating."

My best budget beauty buy is...

Laura: " Nivea Soft  moisturiser, £4.29 - cheap and effective."

Alice: " Rimmel London Wonderwing black liquid eyeliner , £4.99 - perfect matte black, opaque 60s flicks."

My biggest health and beauty spend is…

Laura: "A massage, I love some deep tissue elbow action."

Alice: " Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask  (60ml, £89.10)  but it does last forever and makes you look fresh and rested when you know you are the opposite."



The toughest thing I’ve ever had to cope with...

Laura: "Getting an avocado home and knowing it will never ripen - worst feeling ever."

Alice: "Laura Jackson talking about cutting her hair/not cutting her hair. I’ve had to ban her from the topic."

If I gave myself a performance review I’d say…

Laura: "10 for effort, talks too much, terrible grammar."

Alice: "Fun to work with, except before meal times - food mood may hinder progress in the company."

My favourite healthy snack

Laura: "I always have food in my handbag, like a mobile supermarket. I always carry a little bag of almonds, I'm like a squirrel always munching on them. I hate to be hungry it puts me in a bad mood: 'hangry' I think they call it - yeah I get that."

Alice: "I put a lime and chipotle mix on some almonds and they are great to have stashed in your bag for when you’re on the go."

The new find I’m excited about….

Laura: "Arket, the new store by H&M that’s opened, great homeware and glassware, Glossier being shipped to the UK and cherry molasses."

Alice: " Belazu Rose Harissa  (170g, £11.43) a spice that makes everything taste excellent."

Money is…

Laura: "The weirdest thing ever, printed paper that makes people crazy."

Alice: "Not everything but having it can make life easier."

If I could be anywhere on earth right now…

Laura: "So many places - I love to travel and am constantly thinking of where I want to visit next. The place I dream about the most though is Tofino on Vancouver Island, Canada. I would sit on the beach and watch the whales before going for Mexican food at Tacofino - get me there pronto!"

Alice: "Back in bed - it was an early start this morning and I’m writing this on the Tube in someone’s armpit."

If you came by for lunch I'd make…

Laura: "Right now with this weather, I would make you a dahl with toasted garlic and coriander with a flatbread. You’re welcome."

Alice: "I’d make us got to Rochelle Canteen  in Shoreditch, it’s so great, the space, the food, it’s a real oasis. I would be happy to cook but it’s something I spend most of my time doing, so it’s nice to go out too."

I always say no to…

Laura: "Cold callers, how do they get your number? No I don't need PPI!"

Alice: "Nights out. I’m such a Nana!"

I always say yes to…

Laura: "Seeing friends, going for dinner and going to parties. Life is too short not to be bothered to do things - get out there and have some fun."

Alice: "Salt. Everything tastes better with salt. Butter, caramel, chocolate...."

Laura is currently on ITV2’s Take Me Out: The Gossip and Alice’s Radio 1 show is Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4pm. Jackson and Levine want people to say yes to snacking with California Almonds. For more information and recipes, head to  www.almonds.co.uk.


You may also like

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Tatcha skincare launched this week!

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More