The GTG quickfire quiz: Laura Jackson and Alice Levine

They met at a jumble sale of all places, bonded over a love of good grub and from then on, cooked for each other whenever they could. And as if they weren't busy enough, TV presenter Laura Jackson 34, and Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine have made dinner parties cool again for the rest of us, with their sellout 'Jackson and Levine' supperclubs and cookbook Round To Ours: setting the mood and cooking the food: menus for every gathering ( £10).

They bring a sense of adventure and creativity to cooking for your mates. It's have-a-go event dining - we're talking a Forager’s Table menu: crudites and wild garlic dip, deep fried courgette flowers with ricotta, honey and mint, whole roasted mackerel and sorrel yoghurt, new potatoes and fennel pollen. Or the Mexican Brunch: micheladas, tostadas with smoked salmon and chipotle mayonnaise, black bean quesadillas, skillet eggs and chorizo. (If you think that's not something you can conjure up - you'll find these and 22 other meal plans in their book).

So what do these busy ladies like to snack on, what are their makeup must-haves for looking great on camera and what would they make us if we came round for lunch? They take our quickfire quiz.

In three words, I’m….

Laura: "Honest, Northern, fun."

Alice: "Ashamedly always late."

What I do before breakfast…

Laura: "I get up around 7am, I shower and then I make a cup of tea. I am normally rushing but if I have time I make porridge with almonds and berries (quite posh)."

Alice: "I am not someone who has a leisurely morning schedule. 45 minutes before I need to be somewhere, I run around like a bull in a china shop, makeup on the bus/tube (controversial, I know). At this point, I’ve either got toast in my mouth, which I grabbed as I ran out of the house or I will try and get something between meetings."

I’m surprisingly good at…

Laura: "Drinking lots of wine and not being hungover."

Alice: "Clearing the room when I sing."

The workout that works for me is …

Laura: "Reaching for the TV remote then reaching for the popcorn - repeat."

Alice: "Cycling to work - without fail I feel better for it. It’s 40 minutes when I can think without my phone in my face and it’s a beautiful way to see the city."

The product I tell everyone about…

Laura: "The Glossier Boy Brow (£14) – obsessed."

Alice: "The podcast, My Favourite Murder , a true crime comedy."