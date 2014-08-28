Why choose between a lipstick, a lip gloss and a lip balm?

Hands up, who struggles to keep their clutch bag shut on a Saturday night? Us too. However, the latest shades of this lipstick favourite have become the 3-in-1 makeup multitasker that our dry lips and poor overstretched stitching have been calling out for.

Moisturising, velvety and refreshingly non-sticky, the wearability of these lipsticks is up there with the best - subtle enough for daytime, conditioning enough for winter and glossy enough for a night out. Incredibly comfortable on lips, their butter-like texture is thanks to microcrystalline wax which allows the lipstick to melt with body temperature. A skin-fitting nourishing oil also helps protect lips from environmental aggressors to keep them looking plumper, fuller and more hydrated for longer. Keep your eyes peeled for the four new shades: the semi-matte Sangoseki (coral), Tougyoku (pink), Benikiseki (red) and the more glossy Zakuroseki (rose pink). Each acts as a subtle way to update your lipstick wardrobe in the most on-trend of ways.

Whether you keep one on your desk for when you need a quick-me-up before drinks or in your favourite pint-sized handbag, you’ll be glad to have it in your work to play artilleries. We know we are.

SUQQU Creamy Glow Lipstick Moist, £27 is available from www.selfridges.com . The new shades will be available later on this month.