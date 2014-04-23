The Look on the Street: Kate Foley and Rea Papathanasiou

Kate Foley
Stylist and Creative Consultant
Stylist and Creative Consultant
Perfume - Le Labo Rose
Nails - Essie
Skincare - Caudalie
Hair care - Original Minerals
Lips and bronzer - NARS
Mascara - Laura Mercier
Tinted foundation and lip balm - By Terry
Greek fashion blogger, www.surfaddictfashionista.com
Perfume - Kenzo Jungle
Nails - Topshop and Essie
Skincare - Nivea
Hair care - Avon Advance Techniques
Foundation and lipstick - Topshop
Powder and blush - YSL
Mascara - L'Oreal
Eye pencil - Rimmel