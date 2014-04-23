The Look on the Street: Kate Foley and Rea Papathanasiou

23 April 2014
get-the-gloss-rea-papathanasiou-and-kate-foley-1
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

Kirstin Sinclair spotted what the fashionistas were wearing for their beauty look at the London Fashion Week AW14 shows

Kate Foley

Stylist and Creative Consultant

Perfume - Le Labo Rose

Nails - Essie

Skincare - Caudalie

Hair care - Original Minerals

Lips and bronzer - NARS

Mascara - Laura Mercier

Tinted foundation and lip balm - By Terry

Rea Papathanasiou

Greek fashion blogger,  www.surfaddictfashionista.com

Perfume - Kenzo Jungle

Nails - Topshop and Essie

Skincare - Nivea

Hair care - Avon Advance Techniques

Foundation and lipstick - Topshop

Powder and blush - YSL

Mascara - L'Oreal

Eye pencil - Rimmel


