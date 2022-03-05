The moisturiser that makes skin look good naked

Going makeup-free can be a terrifying prospect. However, with one of the hottest summers predicted to hit our shores this year, it looks like it’ll be too darn humid to care. Therefore, to give us some extra confidence before we bare all, you'll find us investing in some smarter skincare courtesy of the Micro-blur Skin Perfector from Kiehl’s.

Designed to literally ‘blur’ out imperfections both instantaneously and over time, the clever cocktail of anti-ageing ingredients works to refine skin’s texture, reduce pores and improve barrier function for a smoother, more youthful looking complexion in one fell swoop.

Lightweight and oil-free, it’s particularly good for oily skin types and for those who suffer from a shiny T-zone. With LHA to exfoliate, lentil extract to promote cell turnover and bark extract to improve skin texture, it’s the multitasking moisturiser that our Project Bikini beauty artilleries couldn't do without.

The Kiehl’s Micro-blur Skin Perfector is £24.50 and available here