The Nails Inc polish that comes out in the wash

If like us, you like to change your nail polish as frequently as your lip colour, but are put off by the tedious process of removing it, then the newest water-based wonders from Nails Inc. will be right up your street.

Developed using a water based formula these polishes are non-toxic and ‘7 free’ - meaning they’re free from chemical-based nasties including, parabens, phthalates (including dpb), camphor, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin and animal derivatives. If that wasn’t enough they’re also halal.

Ideal for the time starved, children, those who work in a corporate ‘no-varnish’ environment or the colour crazed beauty buff, these H2GO polishes, while slightly watery (no surprises there), apply evenly and with a clear and opaque colour after just one coat - although we recommend two for a more immaculate manicure. Fast drying and uber shiny, just a quick soak under warm water removes any track or trace of varnish.

Available in six different shades, ranging from periwinkle blue to pillar-box red, these polishes are our new favourite way to keep our nails colourful, chemical-free and ever changing.

If you're a fan of Nails Inc polishes, grab our Latest in Beauty Summer It Kit while stocks last for a polish plus seven other cult beauty buys for just £15.20

Nails Inc H2GO Nail Polish, £14, buy online

