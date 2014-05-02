The new incarnation of Chanel N°5: Eau Première

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 May 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-chanel-eau-premiere-1

Meet the latest embodiment of the iconic perfume

As far as perfumes go, we’d be hard-pressed to find anything as timeless and iconic as Chanel N°5. The epitome of a feminine fragrance since its launch in 1921, the signature scent has now been redefined for a new generation with this latest interpretation: Chanel N°5 Eau Première.

Launching on the 5th of May, the new embodiment of Chanel N°5 still possesses the unique sophistication which made it a classic. However the reworked combination of floral notes and vanilla make it distinctly more modern and wearable for today’s fragrance aficionado.

MORE GLOSS: Marilyn Monroe for Chanel N°5 

Ylang-ylang, jasmine and may rose absolute combined with the aforementioned vanilla and musky notes, make for a perfume that’s powerful but not overwhelmingly so, still maintaining the style and elegance of its predecessor. Encased in a diamond-cut cabochon-topped bottle inspired by the shape of Place Vendôme in Paris, this is new-age fragrance at its finest.

Chanel N°5 Eau Première, from £68. Available nationwide from the 5th of May 2014


