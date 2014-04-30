The new summer fragrance that makes sweet scents

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 April 2014
get-the-gloss-see-by-chloe-1

See By Chloé is like blossom in a bottle

Normally we’d be dubious by a fragrance that says it ‘evokes the freshness of a blooming flower’. But then, See By Chloé came along and we became a little less sceptical with each spritz.

One for those who like their scents sweet, but not sickeningly so, the latest addition to the Chloé fragrance line combines the best parts of fresh and floral in one pretty-in-pink package. Notes of water hyacinth, apple blossom and jasmine provide a playful element while vetiver brings the base to add a sophisticated edge.

Light, feminine and delicate, it manages to straddle the fine fragrance line between blossom and candyfloss for a sweet-smelling new season scent that’s sure to take you from spring to summer seamlessly.

See by Chloe, from £38.50.  Buy online at John Lewis.


