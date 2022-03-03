The body oil that‰Ûªll give you a leg up on the competition

For a touch of gold on dull winter-worn legs, look no further than this shimmering body oil to give pins the perfect pick-me-up come sun or showers this summer.

Whether you’re looking for an extra boost before swapping your sweats for shorts, or for the ideal skin finishing product to tie together your outfit of choice, this golden elixir will soothe, condition and polish dry skin with a subtle golden sheen and transform limbs back to their absolute best. Enriched with vitamin E and no less than six plant oils to replenish and repair, its nourishing formula can only be matched by its beautiful summertime scent, for a quick spritz of feel good factor, when the forecast looks its worst.

This is a versatile dry body oil that can also be used as a subtle highlighter on cheekbones, décolleté and hair - it’s the only skin perfector you’ll need this summer to take you from day to night in one quick step. With a bevy of skin conditioning ingredients to ensure you shimmer from head to toe in the most sophisticated of ways, it’s the easy way to glow this summer - whether the sun decides to make an appearance or not.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Or, £34.