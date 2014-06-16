The serum that puts your face in soft focus

Anna Hunter 16 June 2014
gtg-daily-stila-one-step-main

Stila One Step Illuminate does what it says on the tin (or rather, swanky bottle). Prime your skin for many a compliment

It’s unlikely you’ve met a primer quite like this Stila offering. From the swirled, helix distribution system to the fusion of three radiance-enhancing bronzing lotions, this illuminating face base has something for everyone. One pump of this do-it-all face base solves a multitude of skin issues - fatigue, shine and imperfections fade into the background, leaving a radiant, balanced complexion behind.

It glides on beautifully post-cleansing and instantly preps skin for makeup (although you’ll be looking pretty bushy tailed pre-foundation thanks to its lit-from-within powers).

Not only does it keep you looking fresh and pretty damn fantastic all day, but added goodies such as hyalauronic acid, vitamin E and bio-available minerals ensure that there’s skin nourishment on tap. You’ll wonder what you did without it.

Stila One Step Illuminate , £24


