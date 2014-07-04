The shine busting face cream that keeps oily skin at bay

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 July 2014
bioderma-main

Shiny T-zone? Meet the best moisturiser for your skin type in the shape of Bioderma's new Sébium Mat


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Summer’s here , so that can only mean one thing for our skincare regimes – finding new and inventive ways to keep shine at bay. Best to start with the basics, and our anti-shine artilleries couldn’t be given a better helping hand than the Sébium Mat face cream from Bioderma.

Created with combination and oily skin types in mind, the newest addition to our morning beauty rituals has found the perfect balance between keeping skin matte but moisturised at the same time. Lightweight and easily absorbed, it regulates sebum levels thanks to agents vitamin B6 and zinc gluconate and is non-comedogenic too, meaning it’s been tested not to clog pores.

With a clever list of ingredients that improve skin texture over time, it’s even suitable for  acne prone skin types too . It leaves skin supple, soft and most importantly, shine-free in the most healthy-looking of ways.

Bioderma Sébium Mat Moisturising Mattifying Fluid is £11.50 and available from  www.escentual.com .


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?
Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Holland & Barrett Elderberry Immunity Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc 30 Gummies, £10.99
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22
Dr Barbara Sturm Exoso Metic collection, from £70
Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser was members price £9 | non-members £25
Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
Pink Heatless Curler, was £42 now £35.70

More Gloss

Skin
Scarlett Johansson’s skincare brand, The Outset has launched and I have tried it
Hair
The best bond repair hair treatments to heal damaged hair
Budget Beauty
Glossy Picks: this month's best new budget beauty buys
Skin
Are exosomes the future of sculpted, glowing skin?
Makeup
14 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone
Skin
The best hydrating skincare picks that will give you juicy looking skin from head-to-toe
Beauty
Glossy Picks: 19 of the best beauty buys to get you prepped and ready for summer
Beauty
6 of the best dry body brushes to get smooth glowing skin
Explore More