The outdoor staycation spa that gives you Ibiza vibes

2020 was set to be a stellar year for Cheshire-based The Spa at Carden. It opened its big glass doors in January following a £10m overhaul, ready to welcome guests with open arms into its huge spa garden and multiple saunas, steam rooms and jacuzzis. But we all know what happened next - COVID set in and spas up and down the country closed their doors.

After finally reopening last month, and with facial treatments back on the menu from Saturday August 15, the spa is back in business. But what to expect?

Can you socially distance at the spa?

With one of the largest spa gardens in the UK you're definitely not pushed for room to stay away from other guests – ideal if you're apprehensive about being around others. On top of the already rigorous cleaning regimes, a fogging machine has been introduced to proceedings. Not like the smoke machines in nightclubs of our youth, but an anti-bacterial cleansing device which administers a fine mist to surfaces has been scientifically proven to provide long last sanitisation of spa areas.

At the moment thermal areas (saunas, steam rooms and experience showers) must remain closed due to government restrictions, but this is subject to change at a moments notice, as we've seen with the on-off plans for facial treatments. The pools are big enough to socially distance in, but spa attendants are on hand to manage busy areas. The spa is also staggering arrival times so that they'll never be over capacity.

What to book at The Spa at Carden right now

Though the thermal suite is off-limits, there's still plenty of reasons to visit – the spa has just launched a Twilight Package, £55, designed to help guests reset their circadian rhythm which has been disrupted during a turbulent year. The package includes access to the spa facilities from six to nine PM and a 50-minute treatment. With the huge glass windows, guests are invited to watch the sky darken as daylight turns to dusk, which has been proven to send messages to the brain to stimulate the release of our sleep hormone and prepare our body to wind down. Dreamy.

Love Island 2020 couple Siânnise Fudge and Luke Trotman hit the spa recently and shared vids of them enjoy the facilities, quite clearly far away from other guests!