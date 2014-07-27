The summer eye saviour that fights wrinkles and puffiness

Anna Hunter 27 July 2014
elemis-pro-collegen-mask-1

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks are the second best thing to a good night’s sleep (and time travel)

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Many of us beauty nuts take the time on a lazy sunday to slather on a face mask and bumble about the house, but how often do you treat your eyes with tailored lotions and potions? Our poor peepers often get overlooked, but indulging them now and again could make you look younger, brighter and generally more serene. Enter Elemis, and specifically the refreshing Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks.

Applying these strips fresh from the fridge after a long hot day is the beauty equivalent to taking your shoes or bra off. Just...ahhh. Not only do they soothe sore and scratchy eyes, but they also improve the appearance of dark shadows and fine lines, both instantly and in the long term, thanks to collagen boosting active marine algae extracts and firming chlorella. Hyaluronic Acid also infuses the undereye area with a hit of moisture- after 20 minutes my eye area felt softer, smoother and near-miraculously crease free. Don’t go anywhere near a clinic, knife or needle without trying these first.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, £46,  buy online 


