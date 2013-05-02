The top coat trend

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to update your mani-pedi this summer, look no further than the gorgeous array of show-stopping top coats set to take nails from flat to fabulous in an instant.



Feeling inspired? We’ve compiled some of the best ones around to help you nail the look without having to part ways with your favourite nail shade in the process. Ranging from shimmers to sequins, understated to UV we reckon that come summer, these should be the only coats you’re wearing…

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Tie & Dye Top Coat Collection

£18 each, available exclusively from Selfridges and Brown Thomas



Get your sugar fix with candy-like nails courtesy of these brand new top coats from YSL. Subtle, iridescent and sophisticated, use with their corresponding nail lacquers or alone for a luminescent sheen that’s modern yet elegant.