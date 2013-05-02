The top coat trend

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to update your mani-pedi this summer, look no further than the gorgeous array of show-stopping top coats set to take nails from flat to fabulous in an instant.
Feeling inspired? We’ve compiled some of the best ones around to help you nail the look without having to part ways with your favourite nail shade in the process. Ranging from shimmers to sequins, understated to UV we reckon that come summer, these should be the only coats you’re wearing…
Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Couture Tie & Dye Top Coat Collection
£18 each, available exclusively from Selfridges and Brown Thomas
Get your sugar fix with candy-like nails courtesy of these brand new top coats from YSL. Subtle, iridescent and sophisticated, use with their corresponding nail lacquers or alone for a luminescent sheen that’s modern yet elegant.
Nails Inc Electric Lane Holographic Top Coat
£12, www.nailsinc.com
Glitter and grown-ups need no longer be mutually exclusive with this holographic top coat. Ideal for injecting nails with a dose of high-impact shimmer for a great party look, the finish is glam rather than gaudy courtesy of the densely packed sparkles.
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Top Coats
£4.99 www.boots.com
Arty nails don’t come easier than with this range of super-luxe varnishes. Varied, wearable and decadent, don’t be afraid to experiment with a range of different base colours depending on whether you want to complement or contrast. Our favourite combination? Saphyr Lynx on a deep pink background. We love.
Revlon Nail Art Moon Candy Collection
£7.99 www.boots.com
These handy double-ended polish pens contain reflective, multi-tonal glitter particles to help give monochromatic nails a dose of the cosmic. Gorgeous to look at and the perfect size for on-the-go touch ups, high-fashion nail apparel has never been more practical.
Barry M Sequin Nail Effects in Pink and White
£3.99, previewing in Superdrug on 8th of May (launching nationwide in June)
Set to hit our shelves in the coming weeks, these two shades can be worn alone or with your favourite nude or pink for an eye-catching jewelled effect for greater depth of colour.
Illamasqua Paranormal UV Nail Varnish Ltd Edition
£13, www.illamasqua.com
For the would-be, want-to-be, will-be ravers amongst us, this one’s for you - an other-worldly top coat to accompany the three new vivid colours in the range that actually glows in the dark when placed under a UV black light. Leave your glowsticks at home ladies, you won’t be needing them.
Orly Flash Glam FX
£10.80, www.lookfantastic.com
Pop one of these 22 covetable polishes on your nail colour of choice to create a range of stunning 3D effects. With a huge variety of different sized and shaped glitter particles on offer, your nails will be spoilt for choice.