The ultimate brow taming destination

Word to the wise; if you take heed of only one piece of beauty advice let it be this - taming of thy brows is essential. Whether they're barely there or loud and proud, precision brow grooming is the fastest and most effective way to transform your beauty look. Framing your features, accentuating the windows of your soul and having an instant facelift-like effect, brow shaping is a fine art and luckily we know the artiste of all artists; Shavata .

Whether you're a self-proclaimed pro or close to clueless, take yourself down to Shavata's new flagship studio in Knightsbridge for an enlightened approach to eyebrows. Tending to everyone from Elle Macpherson to Vogue’s discerning editors and Chelsea's finest, Shavata's skills are simply unrivalled. Her understanding of aesthetics never ceases to amaze us and the transformative effects of sitting in Shavata's chair for fifteen minutes are so astounding we just can't keep away. For brows that truly beautify, look no further.

Shavata Brow Studio, 60 Beauchamp Place, Knightsbridge, SW7, 020 7112 8990