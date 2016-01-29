The Winning Team

Champagne corks have been popping this week at the Get The Gloss offices having won the Best Beauty Team award at the Johnson & Johnson Ltd Awards on Wednesday night. The awards, now in their 12th year, which celebrate the very best in online and print journalism, bring together the the best writers, stylists, vloggers and bloggers within the beauty industry.

With a prestigious judging panel including Lisa Smosarski, Editor of Stylist magazine, Farrah Storr, Editor of Cosmopolitan and Lindsay Nicholson, Editorial Director at Good Housekeeping (to name a few), there is a rigorous application process and judging day where all applicants' work is submitted, then discussed and debated at length and in depth.

On behalf of my awesome Get The Gloss team, we are incredibly flattered to be in this category up against the likes of very established brands from Stylist to Red, Grazia, and Marie Claire who were also shortlisted. As a small, dynamic team (there are only 7 of us), in a young company (we are only 3.5 years old), we are absolutely delighted to win such an brilliant accolade.

Other winners of the night included some of our own contributors - Sarah Vine won Best Online Beauty Journalist for her very honest account about her hair loss in the Daily Mail, “Love your hair ladies, because one day - like me - you may endure the agony of losing it”, whilst Emma Gunavardhana and Alice Du Parcq won the Best Emerging Vlogger for their spirited, growing and informational YouTube double act Alice & Emma.

Huge congratulations to everyone - here is a list of all the other award-worthy winners:

Best Beauty Journalist (short copy) - Sophie Beresiner, ELLE

Best Beauty Journalist (long copy) Anita Bhagwandas, Marie Claire

Best Online Beauty Journalist - Sarah Vine, Daily Mail

Best New Beauty Journalist - Shannon Peter, Stylist

Best Beauty Trade Journalist - Lucy Copp, Cosmetics Business

Best HCP Journalist - Sandra Lawton, Exchange

Best Emerging Blogger - Josephine Fear, Fashion Mumblr

Best Emerging Vlogger - Alice Du Parcq and Emma Gunavardhana, Alice & Emma

Best Established Blogger - Sascha Taylor Curtis, Beauty Geek

Best Established Vlogger - Shirley B Eniang

Best Styling & Content - Joanna McGarry, Stylist

Journalist of the Year - Sophie Beresiner, ELLE

