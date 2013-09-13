Meet the woman with the longest nails in the world

Anna Hunter 13 September 2013
get-the-gloss-world-s-longest-fingernails

Christine Walton has won a place in the Guinness Book of World Records this week for her 20ft nails. Enough to make anyone want a manicure pronto, writes Anna Hunter

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Here at GTG we’re open to edgy, slightly off-the-wall nail trends. With the exception of fur nails , we’ve embraced most nail adornments and we’re suckers for a statement nail. We go for manis when we can, but we’re guilty of harbouring the odd chip or snag like any girl.

However, with the release of the 2014 Guinness Book of World Records this week, one particular record holder is convincing us to take a trip to the nail bar, stat. Her name is Christine “The Dutchess” Walton, and she has the longest nails in the world at 20ft in total. She hasn’t cut them for EIGHTEEN YEARS. Her nails can legally vote, marry and drive a lorry. Shudder.

According to Christine (who’s also a singer), her seemingly never-ending nails have ‘added’ to her life and made her ‘part of history’. Despite their apparent impracticality, she certainly doesn’t let them hold her back. She drives, plays the piano, writes (‘I can write a good cheque if it’s not my chequebook’), manages trips to the bathroom with reported ease and texts with her knuckles. She manoeuvres around crowds to stop them breaking, often using friends and family members as human shields (she has five children and three grandchildren) and still irons and cooks regularly. She’s admitted that she has trouble with vacuuming as her nails get tangled in the vacuum cord and also admitted to The Huffington Post:

“I don’t swim, but it’s not the nails that stop me. It’s a hair thing.”

Right. Buttons and tight clothing can cause problems, but if sleeves are too tight she won’t compromise, she simply adds a zip to allow easy access. Given that she lives in Las Vegas (of course she does) she probably has little need for a turtleneck anyway.

Discussing her motivation for growing them she muses, “There’s no why. Why not?” And really, it could happen to anyone, she says. “I didn’t grow my nails deliberately - I just stopped getting manicures and started taking care of my nails myself."

Book a mani now people! This is beauty neglect gone nuts.


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
Explore More