Think nail art’s not for you? These chic ideas will prove otherwise…

Forget the stick on bows, 3D ponies and Hello Kitty connotations; nail art isn’t the girly, garish trend you may think it is. In fact, it’s not a trend at all; like jewellery and accessories, it’s a means by which to add spark to an outfit, play with your personal style or establish a signature one. Given that it’s inexpensive, endless amounts of fun and also, the party season, the time is nigh to nail your creative vision.

If you need a little help with that, as I did (cack handed doesn’t even cover it), swan along to DryBy , a marbled, dusty pink haven of classy grooming, immaculate service and, happily, achingly cool nail art. Reclining elegantly behind Oxford Street, the lofty yet homey space is the heart centre of Hungarian sisters Krisztina van der Boom and Anita Puluczkai, who, inspired by the spa traditions of their native Budapest and the slick blow dry bars and nail art studios of New York, have created a hub of high quality hair styling and nail innovation bang in the centre of the capital. A quick whip round reveals that it’s well and truly taken off with young and old, student, mother, professional and retired alike, and all often end up experimenting with a finish, flourish or just an edge that suits them down to the ground and sets them apart. Nowhere is this more true than downstairs in nail heaven…

The smart, talented team (schooled by none other than Marian Newman ) has devised nail art mood boards to suit most tastes, from the androgynous to the adventurous, with seasonal additions throughout the year. Sure, there are a few snowflakes in the Christmas collection, but otherwise the edit is as far from the North Pole as you could get; think discreet glitter tips, forest green with nude pink half moons and glossy navies embellished with tiny gemstones. The little nail canvases merely act as starter for 10; if something catches your eye in salon, you’ve spied an idea on Instagram or you have a full on nail art game plan to present, the Dry By experts will be all ears and get cracking on a mini masterpiece.

In my case I had gold on the brain, and showed nail ninja Merisha McCaulsky an example of a design that I thought was beautifully delicate but also merry and spangly enough to showcase at Christmas parties (you’ll never get as many mani compliments as you do when you’re riding the festive finger food train most nights). We decided on a pale, nude base with a single gold line running the length of each nail, studded with golden balls (more subtle than it sounds, I promise). Half way through I felt a bit giddy with this gilded nail art business and decided on two gold tinted jewels added to an accent nail on each hand. The design was signed, sealed and delivered in glossy Shellac, to preserve the arty bits and give it ultimate silly season longevity. You don’t want those balls rolling off into the mini sausages, believe me.