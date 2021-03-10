Thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts to surprise your mum (and mum friends) with this Sunday

We don’t mean to alarm you, but Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday, March 14. In a year where time has both dragged painfully slowly and somehow flown by at the same time, you’d be forgiven for not getting yourself in gear and ordering a Mother’s Day gift yet. Not to worry; we’ve got four gifts that you can order now that will still arrive in time for Sunday to make your mum feel extra special. Don't forget your pals that have recently become mums – in a time they could be feeling lonely this is the perfect chance to show them you care and are thinking of them. Lululemon Align Pant, £88



If you’ve ever slipped into a pair of Lululemon’s buttery soft Align Pants you’ll understand why the yoga world is head over heels for them. They’re the most weightless leggings we’ve ever tried, to the point that our resident yogi and editorial director Victoria Woodhall said she’d happily be buried in hers. The Align pant is Lululemon’s most minimal pair of leggings meaning they have no seams or panels on the legs (can be distracting during yoga practice), keeping them extra smooth. They also have a wide, flattering waistband that lies flat and doesn’t fold over no matter how twisty you get during yoga. Even if your mum isn’t a yoga-devotee she’ll still love the Align Pant. They look stylish worn with a chic slouchy jumper for general lounging and we’ve worn them out running too and confirm there’s no falling down or slipping. Buy now MORE GLOSS: No more digging straps, we've found the ultimate yoga bra The Laid Club Sleep Set, £80



From tangle-free hair to preventing fine lines from becoming deeper, there are many benefits to sleeping on silk pillowcases and The Laid Club’s silk offerings go one step further, with hydrating hyaluronic acid -infused into the 100 per cent mulberry silk pillowcases and eye masks to deliver skincare benefits while you slumber. If your mum is yet to experience the luxury of sleeping on silk, now’s the time to upgrade her nighttime routine with thie duo of silk pillowcase and eye mask. Any new mums who are sleep-deprived will thank you for this gift too, giving their interrupted nighttime routine a luxe feel, no matter how many times in the night they have to get up. As well as pretty pink this comes in an on-trend marble print, charcoal grey and ivory too. Use our code GETTHEGLOSS20 for 20 per cent off and with the saved money, why not treat yourself to the gift of great sleep too? Buy now Lunar Glow Makeup Remover Pad, £10 for two



Simplify your mum’s nighttime skincare routine with this pretty makeup remover pad, designed to remove makeup with just water. Each recycled microfibre pad can be used 150 times so not only will your mum not need to buy cleanser any more (a big saving), she’s also creating less landfill, so it’s an eco-friendly gift too. If your mum is a double cleanse devotee (which is advised double especially if you wear SPF or a long-wear foundation, or you're exposed to pollution) the reusable pad replaces her first cleanse (bye-bye micellar water). Cleansing pads are good for exfoliation too, especially for those with sensitive skin as they give a gentle exfoliation that doesn’t over-exfoliate the skin compared to other tools on the market such as face brushes. Buy now Baby Blooms Mother's Day Bear Hug, £30

