To buy for: Diptyque's latest scent Orphéon is freedom, fun and fabulousness

Sarah Vine 9 March 2021
to-buy-for-diptyque

Sarah Vine has found her new signature scent in Diptyque's latest genderless EDP, named after the Parisian bar where the founders met

All my life I’ve had an incredibly sensitive sense of smell. I’m as blind as a bat (massively short-sighted) but I have the nose of a bloodhound. Put it this way, without my specs I wouldn’t spot a sabre-tooth tiger until it was sinking its teeth into me; but that wouldn’t matter because I’d have smelled it a mile off.

This means that when it comes to scent I can be a very tricky customer. The slightest hint of a synthetic, or anything remotely cloying, drives me mad. In the days when we were still allowed to go to restaurants, another person’s choice of perfume could put me off my food. Certain smells make me feel sick. Other times they can conjure up memories, or snapshots of past people and places.

It’s because of this that I tend to favour very simple scents, often single-note or stripped-back blends; easier on the nose. And if something is missing or off, I can always sense it. So many of the classics have been reformulated for reasons of ethics or economy and they are olfactory shadows of their former selves. So-called ‘designer’ perfumes, meanwhile, lack artistry and character, mere sideshows to the brand or bottle and often made up of cheap, synthetic ingredients.

MORE GLOSS: Can you wear perfume if you have sensitive skin?

That’s why when a new scent does come along that really bucks this trend, it’s so exciting. The latest launch from Paris perfume powerhouse Diptyque is one such scent. Orphéon (the name is inspired by the bar at the intersection of 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain and the Rue de Pontoiseis where Diptyque's founders used to meet) is my favourite type of fragrance family: a woody chypre.

Diptyque has launched this as part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations. Already the brand has an arsenal of iconic scents in its portfolio; but for me, Diptyque has always been about ambient scent, candles and so on and less about fragrance for the flesh. With this, I think, Diptyque has created something truly standout, a scent to rival the classiest creations by the likes of Frédéric Malle or Creed – and one that deserves to become a classic.

It has all the shimmering fizz of a good chypre, but with dark, aromatic undertones. Tobacco, a hint of soap, juniper berries – all add to the animal embrace of this perfume, its heart the irresistible warmth of tonka bean. There’s feminine jasmine and powder there too. It’s the ladies’ boudoir at Claridge's on a wild summer’s night, it’s the Cipriani hotel in Venice on a hot evening somewhen in the Seventies, it’s an Yves Saint Laurent trouser suit on a balcony in Paris. The scent of freedom, fun and fabulousness - and the perfect antidote to this dreary, depressing year.

Diptyque Orpheon launches on March 15, 2021, £125 for 75ml


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More