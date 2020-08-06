To Buy For: the ice cold sculpting ball that gives you instant cheekbones

On hot summer days, who doesn't want to just stick their head in a bag of frozen peas. Hygiene aside, it's actually not a bad idea in order dial down the redness and puffiness that comes with overheating – as any menopausal woman will tell you.

Heatwave face is far cry from that ‘sucked in’ glow you get after a brisk winter walk in the freezing cold. A frosty tramp around North London, where I live, or the seafront in Bournemouth where I escape, gives speedier results than many a pricey cream or facial claiming to lift sculpt, Polyfill or plump. The cold brings a glow and uncovers angles in your face that haven’t been seen in weeks.

Surely someone has bottled this by now? Step forward facialist Teresa Tarmey, famous for her celebrity ice facials. Around Met Ball time you won’t see her for dust as she has queues of leading ladies (Poppy Delevingne and Sienna Miller to name two) to attend to with her secret weapon – the Cryoball. It's a kind of portable Jack Frost, a surgical steel ball filled with liquid that lives in a little bag in the freezer. You roll over your face for a couple of minutes – no special technique required – and it makes you look as lean as if you’ve just climbed the North Face of the Eiger (but without the beard).

“You can literally lift the cheekbones,” says Teresa. “I use it for every red carpet facial, which gets my clients hooked.”

The Cryoball is no longer confined to her treatment room, now it's available to buy.

"I initially intended for it to be used before big events or to save stressed or problematic skin, but it’s so effective, I actually use it every morning, to depuff and destress skin," she explains. It's about the size of an apple and its preferred habitat is below minus 8°C, swaddled in its special cloth bag, safe from your rogue peas and escaped breadcrumbs. Teresa even has a freezer near her bed so she can reach for hers first thing.

You apply a serum to clean skin – hyaluronic acid is good and Teresa’s Cryoball Cryo-Therapy Kit, £169 comes with this as well as a lactic acid toner and mask for the full red carpet effect – and glide the ball in any direction, put on your makeup and head out. I did one side of my face and immediately saw the difference in tightness and glow.