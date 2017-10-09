We're asking: “Am I too old to have it all off down there?”

Q: I’ve been ‘fully plucked’ for the best part of eight years now. I came a bit late to the waxing party at 40 and instantly loved not just the tidiness of it but the sensuality of it during sex – as did my husband, who has come to expect it (in a good way, he looks forward it). To be honest, I thought most people did it these days - until I got talking to a friend recently who is 30. She mentioned that she’d stopped waxing ages ago. It made me wonder whether I should still be going for my monthly Hollywood. I don’t feel too old now, but how will I feel when I’m 50? Or will my therapist be whipping off my white hairs when I’m 80?

"The waxing discussion is a bit like the, “how often do you have sex?” question. You never know if your friends are giving you a totally honest answer. In my view, it’s a personal decision, and for me going bare down there, even when you are older, is more attractive than a big bush. But I’d love to know what everyone else thinks.

Thanks, Louise

NOW OVER TO YOU! What’s your view on waxing, how much, how often, if ever?

MORE GLOSS: Sarah Vine on her favourite home hair removal devices. " You can achieve perfectly good results at home without the trauma of a stranger rooting through your undergrowth."