We're asking: "Am I too old to have it all off down there?"

9 October 2017
Is there such a thing as age-appropriate bikini waxing? We want to know what you think

Q: I’ve been ‘fully plucked’ for the best part of eight years now. I came a bit late to the waxing party at 40 and instantly loved not just the tidiness of it but the sensuality of it during sex – as did my husband, who has come to expect it (in a good way, he looks forward it). To be honest, I thought most people did it these days - until I got talking to a friend recently who is 30. She mentioned that she’d stopped waxing ages ago. It made me wonder whether I should still be going for my monthly Hollywood. I don’t feel too old now, but how will I feel when I’m 50? Or will my therapist be whipping off my white hairs when I’m 80?

"The waxing discussion is a bit like the, “how often do you have sex?” question. You never know if your friends are giving you a totally honest answer. In my view, it’s a personal decision, and for me going bare down there, even when you are older, is more attractive than a big bush. But I’d love to know what everyone else thinks.

Thanks, Louise

NOW OVER TO YOU!  What’s your view on waxing, how much, how often, if ever?

Comment below with your suggestions

If you have a health and beauty dilemma you’d like Get The Gloss readers to answer, email us at enquiries@getthegloss.com with #AskGTG as the subject line  - or tag us on social #AskGTG.

