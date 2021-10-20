You're 10 minutes away from toned muscles and firmer skin with TOUCHBeauty's Revive tool

Written in partnership with TOUCHBeauty

We’re all about beauty tools that make our lives easier (cordless straighteners and at-home L ED mask s, to name but two) and TOUCHBeauty's just-launched device Revive falls firmly into that category, taking the industry by storm being a first in terms of design and functionality.

The slim, ergonomic button-free device looks like a tiny spaceship. It fits snugly into the palm of your hand, but don’t be fooled by the small size. It works to tone your body and rejuvenate your skin in as little as eight minutes, using a combination of radiofrequency, EMS microcurrent and LED light therapy. The trio of treatments in one cost-effective device makes this one of the most exciting beauty tool launches we've seen in a while and we predict it's going to be a game-changer for the whole industry.

Unlike other tools which might offer one or two functions, the triple threat of treatments work together to target multiple levels of the skin, breathing life back into and rejuvenating skin, as well as supporting localised weight loss, toning the skin and muscles, supporting collagen and elastin production and speeding up exercise recovery . What more could you want from an at-home device?

"At TOUCHBeauty, we always design our products to be top-notch and effective to give users confidence," says Carnegie Chow, founder and CEO of TOUCHBeauty. "What differentiates TOUCHBeauty Revive from other products in the market is the ability to reach the deeper layers of the skin including stubborn fat cells – making this device truly effective."

In short, TOUCHBeauty's Revive is a surefire way to supercharge your body care routine in the time it takes to make and drink a cup of tea – because who has time to do lengthy treatments at home?

How does Revive work?

The sleek silver tool combines the power of three devices into one handheld, portable tool that you can use anywhere.

1. Multipoint radiofrequency

The radiofrequency technology heats up the deeper layers of the skin (essentially shrink-wrapping the cells down there) to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin.

2. Ring-shaped EMS

EMS (electrical muscle stimulation) currents cause the muscles to contract, resulting in firmer and tighter skin.

3. LED

Revive emits two types of LED light - red light and NIR (near-infrared) light therapy. These two technologies are proven to reduce the appearance of stretch marks by penetrating deep into the skin to repair tissue and boost collagen and elastin.

Where can you use Revive?

The Revive can treat your arms, buttocks, legs, waist and abdomen, visibly reducing the appearance of stretch marks for a smoothed-out look.

How do you use Revive?

Simply apply a layer of hydrating gel to the area you want to treat (this conducts the microcurrent), then choose the desired mode on the device, adjust the intensity level to suit your needs and slowly move it in circular motions around the treatment area. TOUCHBeauty recommends using the device two to three times a week for six to eight weeks to see results, then use as and when your skin needs to maintain results. It has an automatic shut off function to stop you from overusing it.

You can use the device with one mode at a time (ie. just radiofrequency) or you can activate two modes at a time. The RF and EMS mode intensity levels can be adjusted up to six levels, depending on how well you tolerate the treatment. Revive will remember the setting you used, so next time you pick it up you won’t need to set the device.

Each treatment takes eight to 12 minutes to complete, depending on the mode you're using.

Users are already raving about Revive. One wrote: “My skin tone will become more even and brighter. It’s very relaxing to use and brings that salon experience to the comfort of your own home” while another commented “My waist is definitely much slimmer and I'm starting to see some old marks fade after using it for two months.”

Buy the TOUCHBeauty Revive, £436.73