Trendwatch: the shadow stick

Anna Hunter 16 April 2013
Anna Hunter reports on the eyeshadow pencils that are making our eyes brighter and our mornings easier

Anything ‘swipe and go’ definitely has appeal to the frazzled modern day woman; from credit cards to nude lipsticks to baby wipes, ease and efficacy are at the top of our priority list. On-the-go application and quick results are the stuff of dreams, especially when the products involved allow us to hit the snooze button guilt-free. In the wake of the BB cream and saintly under-eye concealer, we bring you your new morning saviour: the shadow stick.

In sleek, pen-like packaging, the shadow stick’s natural home is the handbag. Pop it in there. Now. It may change your life. These slim-line beauties glide on breezily and require next to no precision - a godsend when applying on the bus. Make-up artist and Get The Gloss expert Jo Reid  recommends using shadow sticks with “a non oily foundation on lids, as eye bases can be too heavy. Dior Nude foundation , £32, is great.”

In terms of application, it couldn’t be easier. “Use a finger to blend, or for real precision a concealer brush. They don’t work in the same way as powder shadows, so you need a brush with more ‘grab’. Experiment with using a darker colour towards the lash line for a sultry look, or just one light shade across the lid to open the eye up,” Jo advises. Luckily for the time-poor among you, it’s quick to get it right. “The shape of the stick enables you to get to the lash line easily and just a warm finger to blend into the socket is all that’s needed,” adds Jo.

For a pop of colour look no further than the Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes , £16, which does for eyes what the universally adored Chubby Stick does for lips. Silky and lightweight with soothing vitamin E, this cute as a button crayon makes child’s play of sheer daytime looks and dramatic evening eyes.

Equally lightweight and flattering is Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick Eye Colour , £20.50, the shadow stick of choice for make-up maestro Jo. Crease and water resistant with eight hour wear, we particularly love the Rose Gold shade for day.

For a smouldering evening eye Jo swears by Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick , £20. “Bark and Violet Plum go so well together and look great on green and hazel eyes.”

For truly opulent eyelids opt for NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil  in Corcovado, £17, a 24 carat gold shade named after the famous mountain that hosts “Christ The Redeemer” in Rio de Janiero. Exotic eyes will be yours in seconds.

If sparkle and radiance are the order of the day however, By Terry Ombre Blackstar , £27.50 can’t be beaten. Infused with Tahitian black pearl extract, this ultra-smooth shadow has a multi-reflective effect, lighting up the eyes and staying put all day thanks to the formula’s waterproof radiance-lifting reshaping film. By Terry means business.

Talking of business, you know that a trend’s here to stay when Chanel invest, and their bright and beautiful take on the shadow stick launches this spring. Get in line for their Fresh Effect Stylo Eyeshadow  hitting counters on 31st May, £23. 

If you’re in need of some instant gratification in the meantime, Rimmel’s ScandalEyes Shadow Sticks , £5.09 are ultra-soft on the eyes and easy on the wallet, while Revlon’s dual-ended ColorStay™ Smoky Shadow Sticks , £7.99, are beloved by make-up artists everywhere for their versatility and perfectly co-ordinated shades. Atomic is a suit-all combination of warm gold and forest green that can be used together or separately for a gorgeous come-hither result.

Handy, resilient and heavenly to use, the shadow stick is a stroke of genius that has made its mark on the make-up world and isn’t budging, for which the Glossy Posse is extremely glad. You can’t put a price on a lie in.


