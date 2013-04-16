Trendwatch: the shadow stick

Anything ‘swipe and go’ definitely has appeal to the frazzled modern day woman; from credit cards to nude lipsticks to baby wipes, ease and efficacy are at the top of our priority list. On-the-go application and quick results are the stuff of dreams, especially when the products involved allow us to hit the snooze button guilt-free. In the wake of the BB cream and saintly under-eye concealer, we bring you your new morning saviour: the shadow stick.



In sleek, pen-like packaging, the shadow stick’s natural home is the handbag. Pop it in there. Now. It may change your life. These slim-line beauties glide on breezily and require next to no precision - a godsend when applying on the bus. Make-up artist and Get The Gloss expert Jo Reid recommends using shadow sticks with “a non oily foundation on lids, as eye bases can be too heavy. Dior Nude foundation , £32, is great.”

In terms of application, it couldn’t be easier. “Use a finger to blend, or for real precision a concealer brush. They don’t work in the same way as powder shadows, so you need a brush with more ‘grab’. Experiment with using a darker colour towards the lash line for a sultry look, or just one light shade across the lid to open the eye up,” Jo advises. Luckily for the time-poor among you, it’s quick to get it right. “The shape of the stick enables you to get to the lash line easily and just a warm finger to blend into the socket is all that’s needed,” adds Jo.



For a pop of colour look no further than the Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes , £16, which does for eyes what the universally adored Chubby Stick does for lips. Silky and lightweight with soothing vitamin E, this cute as a button crayon makes child’s play of sheer daytime looks and dramatic evening eyes.

Equally lightweight and flattering is Laura Mercier’s Caviar Stick Eye Colour , £20.50, the shadow stick of choice for make-up maestro Jo. Crease and water resistant with eight hour wear, we particularly love the Rose Gold shade for day.



For a smouldering evening eye Jo swears by Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick , £20. “Bark and Violet Plum go so well together and look great on green and hazel eyes.”