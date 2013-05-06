Tried and tested: cellulite treatments

It’s officially that time again. Our summer holidays have been booked and Project Bikini is now well underway. However there is one beauty conundrum that is still continuing to frustrate the thighs and buttocks of many a gym bunny out there: is there any way to get rid of cellulite?



A burgeoning sector of the beauty industry, brands and salons across the globe have been clambering at the chance to get on the anti-dimple bandwagon with an array of at-home and salon treatments now available and ranging from £20 to £800. But do any of them actually work?



We unleashed our group of GTG testers to test a variety of salon and at-home smoothing and tightening treatments to see if they’re really worth the money. Read on to see how they fared…

The Elemis Body Detox Skin Brush

Price £20



Buy online www.timetospa.co.uk



The claim “Daily dry body brushing is recommended to stimulate lymph and blood circulation for the removal of impurities from under the skin’s surface. It is extremely useful for encouraging cellulite deposits to disperse and for decongesting all the systems of the body.”



Reviewer AM



Age 27



Feedback “I had heard great things about the benefits of dry body brushing and so was particularly intrigued to try it out, especially because I’m off on a beach holiday in a few weeks’ time and a little extra help would be most welcome. It is recommended that you begin at the soles of your feet then continue working up the front and back of the legs in an upward motion towards the heart, not forgetting your hands, arms, stomach and back and then finishing on the neck and scalp. I particularly liked this brush due to the long handle and good quality bristles. It was easy to use and I was able to target hard to reach areas comfortably too. MORE GLOSS: Amelia Freer's Bikini Body Summer School “At first, the sensation of brushing my skin was a strange one. It felt uncomfortable but I soon got used to it after a few days. After a week of use, I noticed that my bottom was looking noticeably ‘perkier’ than before which was a pleasant surprise especially considering that I hadn’t done any exercise. I have been dry body brushing for five weeks now and the tone and firmness of my thighs and bum have certainly improved, however the difference to the dimpling is not as obvious as I would have hoped. I will be continuing with this though as I feel that it has made a difference to the general appearance and shape of the areas. To achieve best results though, it’s best to combine dry body brushing with a good diet and a sensible exercise regime. It shouldn’t be seen as a replacement for either.”



Score 7/10 The Guam Cellulite Mud Wrap Treatment

Buy online www.urbanretreat.co.uk



Price £70 for 50 minutes, £128.95 for the products



To book Contact Urban Retreat at Harrods on 020 7893 8333



The claim “This is an effective treatment for the elimination of cellulite. The patented seaweed mud wrap formula will stimulate, firm and tone the skin, giving it incomparably long lasting softness and elasticity.”



Reviewer NM



Age 52



Feedback “I had a course of four Guam cellulite treatments at the Harrods Urban Retreat Spa . The surroundings were calming and conducive to relaxation. The treatment began with an intense massage of the legs, thighs, arms, stomach and buttock areas using the Guam seaweed scrub. The scrub was then brushed away initially with cold exfoliating mitts and then by warm mitts. Guam Seaweed Mud was then applied over the scrubbed areas and then the entire body was wrapped in cellophane film and left for 30 minutes. After showering off the mud, the treatment was finished with an application of Guam Strengthening Cream Gel to the legs, thighs and buttocks. In between the weekly spa treatments, it was recommended that I use Fangocrema Guam Cellulite Mud-Based Cream , £39, every morning, Fangocrema Guam Notte Body Treatment Cream , £60, each night and to bathe with Guam Seaweed Algae Bath Salts , £29.95, at least once a week in order to achieve optimum results.

After each spa treatment the treated areas felt very smooth. Photographs were taken pre- and post-treatments to assess the effect on cellulite on the affected areas and they looked and felt more supple, toned and lifted and the skin was less dull. The appearance of cellulite was diminished but not markedly so; the entire spa experience was an excellent one due to the experienced therapists. The treatments did show an improvement in the appearance of the areas but perhaps more than four sessions are needed to assess the full effectiveness of the treatment.”



Score 7/10 Bliss fatgirlslim lean machine

Price £120



Buy online www.blissworld.co.uk



The claim “The only spa-powered system that combines a high-tech vacuum massager and a clinically proven skin-firming cream to help smooth and tone the skin to reduce the appearance of cellulite.”



Reviewer JS



Age 26



Feedback “I’m a huge Bliss fan and so I was very excited to try this new cellulite treatment. The device looked quite odd, but it was easy to use once I had a quick read through the instructions. The sensation of your skin being rolled and sucked by the machine was a little like being pinched, or a hoover getting stuck onto you. It’s pretty noisy so it wasn’t a treatment that you could do discreetly, and catching a glimpse of myself in the mirror showed me that I looked very silly doing it, so best left for a solo beauty session!



“In terms of effectiveness, I don’t think the machine made a real difference to my cellulite, except for temporarily turning my skin red afterwards. My fiancée commented that I looked like I had been spanked, so a thumbs down from him on the attractiveness scale. However, I think the fatgirlslim cream, £28.60, which accompanied the machine was brilliant; it absorbed quickly and left my skin feeling super smooth and perhaps even a little tighter. It’s not a miracle worker but I’d buy the cream again, though not the machine.”



Score The machine: 3/10, fatgirlslim: 8/10 MORE GLOSS: How to tone legs with Freedom2Train Velashape II Brazilian Beach Pins Treatment