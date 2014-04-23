2 Minute Gloss: Anti-acne makeup

Makeup can be our saviour. It helps us when we have had less than the desired amount of sleep, when our hormones are driving us to break out and stress makes us come down with blemishes. But makeup can also be the cause of trouble in the skin. In this video, Cosmetic Dermatologist Sam Bunting gives us her top 5 tips on makeup that won't cause acne.

Tip 1: Buy non-comedogenic make-up

Stick to products labelled 'non-comedogenic'. This means that these products have been created to prevent clogging of the pores, which means you're less likely to get spots. There are many high end brands, such as NARS, Chanel, Armani and Lancome, meaning you can conceal and cover with the knowledge that you aren't making problems worse.

Tip 2: Avoid powder where possible

Finely milled powders will clog your pores. So if you can skip powders, opt for blotting powders to get rid of that T-zone shine.

Tip 3: Never fall asleep in makeup

Falling asleep in makeup or sunscreen can aggravate blemish-prone skin. Also, try to avoid fake tan overnight as this can clog and over-emphasise your pores. Be sure to wash it off before bed.

Tip 4: Try a medicated concealer

To conceal an active spot, use a medicated concealer, such as the Murad Blemish Treatment Concealer, which contains 2 per cent Salicylic Acid, an anti-inflammatory ingredient designed to take away redness from spots.

Tip 5: Avoid long-wear foundation

Long-wear foundations are designed not to budge, meaning you have to scrub hard or double cleanse to take them off. This irritates problem-prone skin, leading it to break out.


