2 Minute Gloss: Fresh Faced Glow

Who doesn’t want to look as bright and glowy as humanly possible? Here make-up maestro Mary Greenwell shows us how to create the perfectly flawless glow using Chanel make-up. Hello radiance, goodbye sallow skin.

All products by Chanel

Vitalumiere Aquas in 30 Beige , £31

Vitalumiere Aqua Cream Compact in 20 Beige , £39

Les Beiges Powder in Beige , £38

Creme Blush de Chanel in Destiny 61, £27. Available from August 16th 2013.

Joue Contraste in Stardust 73 , £31

Model: Ella at Premier

Dress: Markus Lupfer from Net-a-porter.com

Hair - Leigh Keates at Premier Hair and Make-up


