2 Minute Gloss: George Northwood's bedhead to blow-dry

George Northwood of the Josh Wood Atelier is hairstylist to some of the world’s most stylish women, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Alexa Chung. Here he shows us how to turn a seriously bad hair day (we’re talking frizz, flyaway everything going in different directions) into a really good one in a matter of minutes - no shampoo required.

George used:

1. Redken Volume Rootful 06 Root Lifting Spray , £11.75 for control and va-va-voom

2. A ceramic hair brush which holds the heat and so sets hair as you blow-dry it. We love Hershesons Ceramic Ion Brush 2 , £30

3. Pureology Colour Stylist Strengthening Control Hair Spray , £15.85 for natural, touchable (not crispy) hold.