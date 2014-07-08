2 Minute Gloss: How to cleanse with Dr Sam Bunting

A vital part of our skincare routine, cleansers are designed to rid our skin of makeup, grime and grease without disturbing the skin’s barrier function or changing its PH. We asked dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting for her cleansing dos and don’ts.

DO use a non-foaming cleanser. This avoids leaving your skin tight and feeling like you’ve gone too far. Apply a small amount, massage it in for about a minute and then rinse clear with tepid water for best results.

DON’T exfoliate daily. To give your skin a break, it is best to exfoliate two to three times a week and use basic gentle cleansers the rest of the time. Even with oily skin types, daily exfoliating tends to be far too harsh.

DO use a cleansing brush.

DON’T double cleanse. Despite the current trend for elaborate cleansing rituals, double cleansing depletes the skin’s barrier function and means you have to work harder trying to replenish it. Try sticking to less makeup and one gentle cleanse a day.

DO forget toner. Unless it’s leaving something worthwhile on your skin like glycolic or salicylic acid, toner is essentially redundant.

DON’T use facial oils on spot-prone skin. As excessive oil on the skin is what causes spots, you should never add any type of facial oil to oily or acne prone skin. If you do have oily skin, a gentle cleanser containing salicylic acid is a good product to use as it has anti-inflammatory properties and cuts through oil and dirt in seconds.

Credits

Director: Susannah Taylor

Production and filming by  Pocket Motion Pictures


