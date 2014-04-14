2 Minute Gloss: How to do a hair bun

George Northwood is hairstylist to some of the world’s most stylish women, from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Alexa Chung. So you can imagine the wave of excitement that cast over GTG HQ when we heard that  George is opening his own salon this month . Here he shows us how to go up with style with his fresh take on a hair bun.

George used:

Mason Pearson Brush , £61

Redken Quick Dry Shaping Mist 18 , £9,

Pureology Colour Stylist Strengthening Control Hair Spray , £14.25

Need more updo inspiration? Check out George’s masterclass on creating the perfect ponytail here.

Credits

Hair by George Northwood

Model: Charli Howard at Union Models

Make-up: Camilla Fez

Director: Susannah Taylor

Film Pocket Motion Pictures


