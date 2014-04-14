2 Minute Gloss: How to do a modern ponytail

Hairstylist George Northwood is our go-to guy for fast, easy DIY hair looks. Hair stylist to the likes of Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, he also knows a thing or two about how to look beautifully modern.

Here he shows us how to create the perfect ponytail that’s sleek yet volumised for a modern, edgy finish.

George used:

Redken Quick Tease 15 Backcombing Lift Finish Spray , £12.64

Mason Pearson Brush , £61

Pureology Colour Stylist Strengthening Control Hair Spray , £14.25

Need more updo ideas? Check out George’s tutorial on creating a bad hair day bun here .





Credits

Hair by George Northwood

Model: Charli Howard at Union Models

Make-up: Camilla Fez

Director: Susannah Taylor

Film Pocket Motion Pictures