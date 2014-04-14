2 Minute Gloss: How to do a modern ponytail

Hairstylist George Northwood is our go-to guy for fast, easy DIY hair looks. Hair stylist to the likes of Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, he also knows a thing or two about how to look beautifully modern.
Here he shows us how to create the perfect ponytail that’s sleek yet volumised for a modern, edgy finish.
George used:
Redken Quick Tease 15 Backcombing Lift Finish Spray , £12.64
Mason Pearson Brush , £61
Pureology Colour Stylist Strengthening Control Hair Spray , £14.25
Credits
Hair by George Northwood
Model: Charli Howard at Union Models
Make-up: Camilla Fez
Director: Susannah Taylor
Film Pocket Motion Pictures